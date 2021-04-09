State and federal officials announced plans Friday to open a mass vaccination site to Baton Rouge with the ability to deliver thousands of shots each day, as well as reach underserved areas.
The community site will be located at the Bon Carre Business Center and is expected to open on April 19. State and federal officials say that once running, the center will be able to deliver 3,000 shots daily and more than 20,000 doses per week.
The site will operate Tuesdays through Sundays, and on Mondays, Louisiana National Guard members will conduct mobile vaccination clinics in underserved areas.
“Vaccines are moving the state of Louisiana one step closer to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome in a statement Friday. “This mass vaccination site should prove to be a vital asset in our fight against the coronavirus.”
Louisiana has vaccinated more than 2 million people and late last month Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed anyone older than 16 to receive shots.
Roughly 24% of the country’s adults have also received at least one dose, according to the White House COVD-19 response team.
Additional doses needed to stock the Baton Rouge community site be provided by the federal government in addition to weekly allocations the state receives.
Drive-thru hours at the site run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
