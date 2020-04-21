BR.generalvisit.042020 TS 189.jpg
From left, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, who is leading the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID response, and Baton Rouge General hospital CEO Edgardo Tenreiro talk Sunday, April 19, 2020 a press conference Baton Rouge General Mid City, where Naval medical staff are working during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Louisiana health officials reported that coronavirus cases rose by 331 to a total of 24,854 on Tuesday.

1,405 people have now died of coronavirus in Louisiana. That's an increase of 77 deaths from Monday's Louisiana Department of Health report.

Infectious-disease experts and state health officials have cautioned that the daily figures are often impacted by late reporting that makes it difficult to draw conclusions from only a few days of data.

The number of patients in hospitals increased  by four on Tuesday. There are now 1,798 hospitalized coronavirus patients in Louisiana.

297 patients require a ventilator. That number is down from a reported 332 on Monday. Louisiana saw peak ventilator usage at 571 patients on April 4.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases updated coronavirus data every day at noon here.

