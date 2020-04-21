The crippling effects the cornavirus pandemic had dealt to the local economy has placed an even greater demand on the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which has seen the need for its services more than double over the past few weeks.

Mike Manning, president and CEO of the food bank, says he fears the agency will start having issues in May meeting the public's need for food boxes.

"We've never see anything to this degree," Manning said. "We've had natural disasters like hurricanes, which move through and then we recover. But we're potentially 45 days before we see a break in this. It's really going to come down to how quickly (the economy) opens back up or people start getting other assistance and won't need us as much."

Manning said the food bank usually distributes about a million pounds of food a month to the network of agencies it serves throughout the 11-parish Baton Rouge region. In March, they handed out 1.2 million pounds of food, he said.

And during the first week of April, more than 520,000 pounds of food was distributed to needy families in the region, Manning said.

The increase in traffic at their food distribution sites is mostly people who've been laid off or furloughed from their jobs in the retail, hospitality and restaurant industries — which have been the hardest impacted by stay-at-home orders.

"A lot of people who have never needed us before are showing up at food distributions," Manning said. "Some don't know how to apply for unemployment or SNAP benefits, they don't know because this has never happened to them before."

Although the need has increased, Manning says, food donations have sharply declined because stay-at-home orders have resulted in more people raiding grocery store shelves to stockpile food at home.

That has a ripple effect: Retail stores that used to donate food that was set to expire no longer have the inventory to do so since they're struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

Monetary donations are also low at the moment. That will make it impossible for the agency to purchase more food, which they've been doing for the past few weeks, once their coffers run out of funds.

"We don't want to miss anyone," Manning said. "We're reaching out for government assistance, but that takes time."

To make monetary donations, the agency is directing everyone it its website at www.brfoodbank.org.