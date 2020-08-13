Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to give an update on coronavirus in Louisiana on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to address the ongoing pandemic at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

The latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health shows 135,439 confirmed cases in the state. There have been 4,279 coronavirus-related deaths.

