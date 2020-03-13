With the fallout from the coronavirus spreading, local businesses are being encouraged as a precaution to review office sick leave policies, prepare remote work plans and share office closure plans in writing — steps that companies in a hurricane-prone state already stand ready to implement.
Business disruption precautions were outlined Friday by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which also said it is setting up an online survey to see how businesses are responding to the spread of the disease and evaluate the impact of the pandemic on the regional economy. Employers also can set up accounts with Employees1st.org to make tax-deductible donations to a fund that can be distributed as direct grants to workers affected by the disease.
The business survey is at www.brac.org/recovery and a link has been posted on the organization's Facebook page. A link of the best business preparation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce also is posted there.
Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of BRAC, said the business guidance came about while he was meeting with his staff this week, trying to prepare for all eventualities from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re making sure that we’re aggregating a lot of the guidance we’re getting in a single location,” he said.
The chamber noted that the U.S. Small Business Administration will make targeted, low-interest disaster loans to small businesses and nonprofits severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program can provide working capital loans of up to $2 million. Information can be found at https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19.
For Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank, which has nearly 30 bank branches across its brick-and-mortar footprint, it's already implementing a pandemic disaster plan.
"Throughout the years of testing the plan both in hypothetical and actual disasters, we have learned how to better position resources albeit remote or otherwise to continue delivering service to our customers effectively," said John J. D'Angelo CEO of Investar Bank said in an email.
The bank has about 285 employees, the majority of whom work in Louisiana. It has identified internally which employees may be impacted by K-12 school closures and reached out to help.
"We will work with our parents and key staff to ensure that those who can work will have what they need and where they need it in order to provide continuity of service," D'Angelo said. "We have great teams at the bank with very skilled employees who are cross-trained to help support each other when needed."
The bank expects to see an uptick of business clients who are trying to navigate periods of low cash flow when there's not as much foot traffic in cities that rely on crowds for business.
If an employee at the bank would potentially contract COVID-19, the employee would be quarantined as well as any individuals who came into close contact with the individual.
"The location of an infected employee would potentially close until it can be verified as safe to conduct business again, he said.
Rachael Higginbotham, a spokeswoman for Postlethwaite & Netterville, said the Baton Rouge accounting firm has a longstanding practice of using technology and processes to support remote work, but the business is prepared to widen work-from-home procedures if necessary.
“All of our team members have laptop computers, and we use cloud-based software, virtual communication tools, and electronic data storage as standard practices,” Higginbotham said. “Across the firm, we feel confident in our ability to continue to work during this time.”
Likewise, the Lumpkin Agency which sells group and individual insurance benefits among other services like cost segregation, isn't closing its office, even temporarily.
"We need to be readily available to our clients in case they have questions involving their insurance plans," said Courtney Waters, spokeswoman for Lumpkin.
The company is reducing any in-person meetings and doing more work remotely. Employees are encouraged to self-isolate if they feel ill, whether they are able to be tested for coronavirus or not.
"Several of our employees flooded in 2016 and learned the hard way the importance of disaster preparedness but we have tried to avoid panic buying," Waters said.
For Baton Rouge-based Transformyx, a local technology business, the company has increased the frequency of cleaning its main office especially in high traffic areas and its been doing so for a while.
Most of Transformyx employees have already the capability to work remotely.
“We have to be able to work from everywhere as part of our disaster recovery and we’ve been running those tests pretty consistently,” said James DuBos CEO of Transformyx.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic the company, which has fewer than 100 employees, developed a series of formal COVID-19 policies after consulting with health care providers. The company doesn’t expect to have any disruption of service for customers and may have to increase workload to support K-12 schools it has contracts with for technology services.
“Even without the students being present administrative teams need support, we’re also trying to help school districts who need remote educational communication capabilities,” DuBos said.
As for employees who may be facing childcare burdens as a result of the school closures, the company creating a directory of those who may need help and plans to connect them with resources.
“We went through the 2016 (flood) and it’s a different type of event but we learned a lot of lessons,” he said of when about 15% of the workforce was impacted.
Taking care of employees, who then in turn are able to focus on taking care of customers, is one key lesson, he said.
“We have some employees who have children with disabilities or those who need 24-hour care or aging grandparents in the home with them – there are a lot of scenarios of how people may be impacted,” he said.
Human resources consultant and marketing business owner Mary Ellen Slayter has been offering advice to clients remotely as she herself is self-isolating during coronavirus due to travel and potential exposure.
"Start thinking about this not as something to hurry up and get through but how this could make your business more resilient," Slayter said. "Everybody going home right should should assume they won't be coming back (physically) to the office for a month."
It's also a good time to assess how valuable a company is when it can't meet with clients face-to-face at conferences or meetings.
"You could host a virtual event," she said.
Her advice for bigger companies with small business contractors? Be generous about up front deposits for future work and prompt invoicing as cash flow may get tight.
"This is going to be a rough year but we can work together in the business community and take care of each other," she said. "I made it through 9/11 in Washington D.C. but I think that this is going to be more disruptive than that was."
In the local petrochemical industry, companies are implementing emergency pandemic plans said Jim Harris, a media consultant who spoke with five different facilities across Louisiana.
“The recent escalation in the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has resulted in facilities stepping up preparations to deal with the situation,” Harris said. They are setting up systems to send non-essential personnel home if and when that becomes necessary.”
There is a difference between hurricane preparedness plans and those for pandemics – which are more complex and may deal with long-term impacts to operations rather than one-time events.
But in some ways it’s similar.
“Like hurricane preparations, they are all considering what is known in the industry as “ride-out” plans, where essential personnel would volunteer to stay on site for a long period of time to maintain operations,” he said.
Some smaller facilities may have to idle operations temporarily as part of the response.
At ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge facility, the company already has an infectious disease outbreak plan.
"Our focus right now is on ensuring the safety and health of our entire workforce and to do our part to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community," said Rory Denicola, spokesman for ExxonMobil.
ExxonMobil already has a 14-day work from home policy for any employees who traveled internationally or spent time in communities where there has been organic spread of the virus.
To support workers while schools are closed, the company already has a back-up care advantage program which offers temporary care options for family members of employees when primary care breaks down or is unavailable.
Cindy Wakefield, a spokeswoman for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, said the insurance giant has no immediate plans to close its offices, but it is preparing for the possibility of its more than 2,500 employees having to work from home. The company has the capability for most of its employees to work remotely.
The company is limiting visitor access to its offices as a precautionary measure. The measures include a single entrance for visitors, requiring them to complete a screening questionnaire and not allowing people who have traveled via mass transit, such as planes, buses, trains and ships, to go into the offices.