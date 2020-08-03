Even as many public schools stay closed thanks to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the 31 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge are busy reopening not just for part of the week, but for daily instruction.

“It would be so easy to let this pass and say, ‘The (vaccine) is coming and we’ll just wait,’" Superintendent Melanie Palmisano said in a 14-minute recorded interview last week. “That child will have lost an important year of their life and their educational development and formation.”

Holy Ghost School in Hammond is first, opening Wednesday. Cristo Rey Franciscan Baton Rouge High School is opening Aug. 14. Thursday is the busiest day, with 13 schools reopening. The diocese oversees schools in eight civil parishes.

All schools, including Catholic schools, were forced to close in mid-March when the coronavirus first hit Louisiana. The hope was that after the virus subsided all schools could safely reopen for the 2020-21 school year.

The virus, however, has returned to Louisiana in force. Public schools across Baton Rouge and New Orleans shelved plans to reopen in-person and are planning virtual-only instruction until after Labor Day. Many other public schools in the state are reopening their buildings for students, but only partially, with kids receiving in-person instruction just two or three days of the week initially.

Catholic schools are emerging among the most committed to returning to daily instruction, despite the risks.

In her interview, Palmisano said diocesan school principals began meeting in late May and early June to plan for the 2020-21 school year and there was an immediate consensus.

“They all felt like if it wasn’t illegal, we were going back to school,” she said.

Cindy Ryals, principal of St. Alphonsus Elementary in Central, said she feels that way as well.

“Relationships are a huge part of learning. Having face-to-face (instruction) is a huge part of that, even if that face has a mask on it for a while,” Ryals said.

To make this work, Catholic schools in the diocese are doing things all schools in Louisiana are doing: social distancing, regular cleaning, required mask wearing by all but the youngest children.

In developing these plans, the diocese relied on several reopening guides, including one developed by Loyola University in Chicago. Also, all diocesan schools were visited by pediatricians from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

At the same time, by design, plans and safety protocols vary by Catholic school, or as Palmisano says, “one size fits none.”

For instance, Ryals and her staff at St. Alphonsus are checking the temperatures of children and adults. They are also having parents complete daily paper forms with health questions about their child.

St. Michael The Archangel High School in Baton Rouge is not doing temperature checks. It is having the parents do home health screens, but has created a digital app for that purpose.

St. Michael’s calls not only for mask-wearing at school, but also, in some cases, in the car to school. About 40 percent of the students drive themselves to school and many ferry their fellow students with them, said Principal Ellen Lee.

“We’re asking if you are riding in a car with someone who is not in your household, you begin to wear a mask when you enter your car,” Lee said.

Both schools are using every classroom space on her campus to comply with the current social distancing requirements for schools.

“We think we can do it, and we can do it safely,” Lee said. “Of course, there are no guarantees.”

Palmisano is urging parents to “trust that the school is taking the necessary precautions” and that educators will figure out how to make sure students do their part as well.

“We have to trust that (students) will be washing hands, they will be distanced, they will have face masks on, and they will learn and be happy to be back in school,” Palmisano said.

Heather Stefan, whose two sons attend different Catholic schools in Baton Rouge, is not ready yet to give her trust.

She said she’s “terrified” and thinks the Catholic schools should follow the lead of some public schools and wait longer to reopen, until the virus subsides. And she’s been less than happy with what she sees as the insufficient precautions her sons' schools are taking. Stefan acknowledged that many of her fellow parents aren’t so worried and are happy to get their kids out of the house.

”I’m willing to send (my children) back. They want to go back,” Stefan said. “But without the right assurance or transparency, I know it makes parents nervous. I cannot be the only one.”

Stefan said she’s particularly worried her sons will catch the virus at school and pass it along to her parents, who both have health issues. By staying home, they’ve been able to limit their parents’ exposure but no longer.

“We’ve already discussed that when the kids come back to school, we are going to have to wear masks around them,” she said.

While some public schools are allowing many of their students to stay home even as their classmates come to school each day, Catholic schools locally will offer online learning at home only on a case-by-case basis.

“We are offering it only in the case where a student has been quarantined and where someone has been diagnosed as COVID positive,” said Ryals.

At St. Michaels, the online program will also be open to “students who might have underlying health conditions, who don’t want to go back to school,” Lee said.

At the same time, diocesan schools are working avidly to prepare for the possibility of a shutdown like this past spring and a forced return to online-only instruction.

“We had almost 600 teachers complete advanced preparation in how to teach effectively online,” Palmisano said.

The diocese has been working with the New Jersey-based tech consulting firm Eduscap to offer “even better training” for these already “master teachers.”

“They did a great job March through May, but now they are going to do a fantastic job,” Palmisano said.