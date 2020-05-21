For the first time in two months, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is not reporting any new coronavirus deaths among parish residents.
"We are glad to share that we have had no COVID-19 deaths reported during the last 24 hours," the office said on its Facebook page.
Data from the coroner's office show that, since the virus arrived in the Baton Rouge area, deaths peaked around the middle of April and remained elevated until they've gradually started to decline within the past week or two. Six deaths were reported this past Saturday, but just one for the past three days.
A total of 237 parish residents have died from the virus, all with underlying medical conditions that made the especially susceptible to its effects. Most of the victims have been elderly, but some in their 30s and 40s.