Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will issue a proclamation to shelve standardized tests for public school students because of the novel coronavirus.

The decision is subject to federal approval of waiver requests submitted Tuesday by state education leaders to U. S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

In his letter, which is addressed to the education community, Edwards said the virus "has created a temporary new normal" in the state.

The tests include annual exams given to students in grades 3-8 and 9-12, including tests in math, reading and English/language arts.

Many were scheduled to be given at the end of March and early April.

Edwards last week ordered public schools closed until April 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The order applies to nearly 720,000 public school students statewide.

Schools typically finish around mid-May.

The governor's order also means that students will not have to make up for the missed time.

