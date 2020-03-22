An employee at St. James Place, a Baton Rouge retirement and nursing community, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, company leaders said Sunday.

The employee has not been on campus since reporting potential symptoms and is currently in quarantine, St. James Place President and CEO Tom Farrell said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known when the person began feeling symptoms and the last time they were last on campus.

The employee was not a caregiver, Farrell said.

Last week, a resident in the nursing wing at St. James Place was brought to the hospital and later tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Farrell said at the time the person had arrived had been staying in the nursing home area since May 5.

He said Sunday that St. James Place was identifying residents and other staff who may have come into contact with the employee and resident.

Communities housing older adults have been especially on guard because of the dangers the virus poses to the elderly and infirm.

Evidence of its dangers for older adults and the infirm have been highlighted at the Lambeth House, a retirement home in New Orleans, where the virus has proven fatal and sickened several residents, officials said. The upscale retirement home is similar to St. James Place, and both offer independent living apartments and various levels of nursing care.

Mirroring other steps nursing and retirement communities have taken in recent weeks, St. James Place has sealed its campus and required anyone entering to have their temperatures checked. Residents are also required to stay on campus aside for medical appointments.

Though nursing and retirement homes have taken drastic steps to keep the virus out, worries continue about dwindling supplies of masks and other protective gear that industry leaders say is essential to keeping the virus out.

"We have the same masks, (personal protective equipment) shortages and future staffing concerns as the hospitals," Farrell said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation diligently and provide updates on developments to our SJP community."