Amid attempts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus across East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding areas, residents have taken advantage of the governor’s shelter-in-place order by embracing gardening and do-it-yourself projects at home.
While local gardening and hardware stores have not necessarily seen an increase in business, they have seen a surge of interest in certain products, from paint cans to vegetable seeds.
Both Louisiana Nursery and Clegg’s Nursery reported people are streaming in to buy vegetable and fruit plants or seeds — also known in the business as “edibles.” Mitch Mayes, owner and president of Louisiana Nursery, cited a litany of products that seem to be hot commodities right now, from herb plants and citrus trees to blackberry and blueberry bushes.
Mayes has also seen mulch and soil sales increase as people take the time to freshen up their garden beds, he said. Apart from an uptick in different purchases, Mayes has also noticed that customers visiting his stores seem to be happy when they arrive — happier than he anticipated during a global pandemic.
“Customers overall in the spring tend to be in a good mood or happy when they come in,” Mayes said. “It definitely seems like this year, the people are a lot happier when they’re in the store. They’re staying longer. They’re walking around outside.”
He attributes this to the mental health benefits derived from spending a little time in nature. Research has shown passing just 20 minutes outside can lower stress levels. The majority of people at the nursery head straight to the sprawling outdoor sections, he said, with few sticking around to check out merchandise inside.
“You can only watch so many movies, play so many games, walk the dog so many times,“ he said. “Some people I think are just coming in, strolling around, and they may not buy anything, but it’s nice to see plants blooming.”
Butch Drewes, a manager at Clegg’s Nursery, said business is actually down compared to the usual spring rush, but he isn’t necessarily surprised. He is glad the governor considers his business essential and views this as a chance “to help people in need” — those who rely on planting fruits and vegetables for food support in the future.
“I don’t think Gov. Edwards’ proclamation was an opportunity for people to go out and re-landscape their yards,” Drewes said. “That’s not the spirit of ‘essential.’”
Some people count on their gardens to freeze or can produce for the rest of the year, he pointed out. They need to get those plants in the ground now.
Other supplies have also become critical as COVID-19 spreads uncertainty across the state.
Grant Giesler, owner of Highland Ace Hardware and Garden Center, said his store has been selling out of disinfectants. Along with Drewes and Mayes, he has been keeping his store as clean as possible.
Louisiana Nursery has implemented measures such as mixing their own hand sanitizer, marking areas that designate where customers should stand by the registers and educating staff on social distancing. And at Clegg’s, Drewes said staff keep an eye on people and space, determining when an area seems in danger of getting too crowded.
All the stores have begun to implement curbside pickup on request, which has been largely successful.
“One wanted a particular model of lawnmower,” Giesler said. “He was an older customer. He called, I went outside and got his credit card, swiped it, then took the mower out to him.”
At the end of the day, Drewes said his people are doing their best to respond to a situation no one expected — and his team weathered the 2016 flood.
“We have people that have taken time to say thank you. I’ve had customers say, ‘This is my happy place,’” Drewes said. “That’s why we’re trying to stay open, but we’re trying to monitor the space they’re in and make sure everybody has the opportunity to keep safe distances.”