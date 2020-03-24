Positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana continue to rise, health officials reported Tuesday.

In a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there are now 58 known positive cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish. That's up from 43 known cases as of Monday.

Health officials are reporting a total of 1,388 known cases in Louisiana overall. 46 people have died.

The number of known deaths increased from 34, which was reported Monday at noon.

There have been two confirmed coronavirus-related deaths of East Baton Rouge Parish residents, according to LDH data.

The East Baton Rouge coroner confirmed on Tuesday morning that there was a third coronavirus-related death in a parish hospital.

There are confirmed coronavirus cases in 43 of Louisiana's 64 parishes.

The state’s number of COVID-19 cases grew 67.8% in the first two weeks after the initial diagnosis and the growth rate continues to track paths of Italy and Spain, according to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

