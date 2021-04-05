A heated argument at Disney World started after a man refused to have his temperature taken and ended with him being escorted out of the park and arrested by Orange County deputies two months ago.
This week, authorities released the body-camera footage that captured the incident, in which Kelly Sills, 47, of Baton Rouge, argued with deputies arresting him for trespassing after he refused to have his temperature taken. The brief check for a fever is part of the Orlando theme park's COVID-19 screening.
Sills, a guest at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, told the deputies outside of the Boathouse restaurant that he wasn't trespassing because he spent $15,000 to visit Disney World.
“If I take $15,000 from you, I can’t kick you out," Sills said. "... Bring me to jail for 15 grand, I’m fine ... In front of my kids, too, at Disney World.”
As deputies walked him to a squad car in handcuffs, Sills changed his mind and asked if it wasn't too late to get his temperature checked after all.
“They’ll do that in jail, sir,” a deputy said in the video.
The Advocate was sent several videos of Sills' encounter with Orange County deputies and his arrest. The video below has been condensed to feature only part of his arrest.
