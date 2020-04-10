Hard to believe that it's already Good Friday, but the beginning of Easter weekend has arrived despite that "frozen-in-time" feeling brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, our local restaurants haven't lost track of the year with many of them offering up special meals for Easter and Lent. Here are some in today's roundup:

Kalurah Street Grill

Sometimes a fried fish dinner is enough to get you through.

And Kalurah Street Grill, 2857 Kalurah St., has got you covered with its Friday to-go menu option of fried fish and fries for $10. You have your choice of sides, including sweet chili glazed brussel sprouts, corn maque choux, braised mustard greens, cornbread and grilled asparagus.

To order, email patrick@kalurahstreetgrill.com or call (225) 367-1526 between noon and 7 p.m. You can either pick up your order inside or call from your car, and someone will bring dinner to you. Visit kalurahstreetgrill.com.

Schlitzz & Giggles

Friday is a cause for celebration. We've made it to the end of another long week, and what better way to commemorate it than with a pizza from Schlitzz & Giggles?

The restaurant's supreme pizza, Kitchen Floor, sounds especially appetizing right now, loaded with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and olives all topped by shredded mozzarella.

Just the thought of it has us picking up our phones to place a takeout order. Call (225) 218-4271 for the 310 Third St. location or (224) 361-0776 for 2355 Ferndale Ave. Or visit schlittz.com to place an order.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

The phones are open at Carrabba's Italian Grill as they start taking Easter dinner orders today.

Who needs to cook when restaurant at Towne Center At Cedar Lodge, 7275 Corporate Blvd. is making it so easy to celebrate the holiday with two options of Easter family meals for four at $49.99 each. Choose from chicken picatta or mahi Wulfe served with fresh bread, caesar salad, penne pomodoro, sautéed broccoli and two Sogno di Chocolate “Chocolate Dream” desserts. And you can add four New Zealand lamb chops for $19.99.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 925-9999 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. or visit carrabbas.com.

