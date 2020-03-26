The number of positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to grow throughout the state Thursday, health officials report.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 105 cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish, up from 75 yesterday.

There's now a total of 2,305 positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana overall, an increase of 510.

Eighty-three people throughout the state have died. Four of those deaths occurred in East Baton Rouge.

676 patients across the state are hospitalized and 239 are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge coronavirus testing site to continue operations Thursday The Baton Rouge General Mid-City Campus coronavirus testing site will resume operations Thursday, the Mayor-President’s office announced.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference Wednesday that Louisiana had not yet begun to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus cases, warning that the state could run out of ventilators by the first week of April without additional assistance.

“Our ventilator capacity is far from OK in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “This is probably the most significant near-term issue related to our capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.”

