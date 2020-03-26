BR.placesandspaces.adv HS 913.JPG
River Road in front of the Old State Capitol and Repentance Park is empty on the first full day of Governor John Bel Edwards' Stay at Home order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to grow throughout the state Thursday, health officials report.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 105 cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish, up from 75 yesterday.

There's now a total of 2,305 positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana overall, an increase of 510.

Eighty-three people throughout the state have died. Four of those deaths occurred in East Baton Rouge.

676 patients across the state are hospitalized and 239 are on ventilators. 

Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference Wednesday that Louisiana had not yet begun to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus cases, warning that the state could run out of ventilators by the first week of April without additional assistance.

“Our ventilator capacity is far from OK in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “This is probably the most significant near-term issue related to our capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.”

