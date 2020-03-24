State education leaders are pressing school districts to either restart the Grab & Go student meal programs they’ve suspended amid concerns about the potential exposure of school workers to the novel coronavirus or outsource the meal service to someone else.

For districts open to resuming meal service, the Department of Education says it’s working with the Louisiana National Guard to expedite the delivery of protective equipment such as masks, gloves and thermometers for food workers with the goal of getting more such equipment by next week.

The state asked districts to complete a survey by late Tuesday afternoon saying which way they want to go.

“It is incredibly important that we continue to stand this up because this is the biggest feeding program in the state,” said Catherine Pozniak, assistant superintendent of fiscal operations and federal support.

More than 500,000 children in Louisiana public schools receive free or reduced-price meals. After Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the closure of all public schools until April 13, schools across the state shifted to offering daily pick-up lunches and breakfasts. Under disaster waivers, these meals are open to all children ages 18 or younger, no matter their income or where they live.

Since Sunday, 10 school districts in the Baton Rouge region have suspended their new meal services or will do so by Thursday. Districts elsewhere in the state, including Acadia, Calcasieu, Plaquemines and St. Tammany parishes, have done the same.

The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge likewise suspended meals at nine schools in three parishes where it had set up feeding sites.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said school districts were already getting anxious about serving meals after a couple of cafeteria workers in Louisiana tested positive for COVID-19, and then they became even more anxious Sunday when state officials were asked about getting more protective equipment for their workers.

“When (state officials) said they could not deliver the protective equipment, the gloves, the masks, it puts people in a more precarious position and to possibly be exposed,” Faulk said.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Dan Borne with the Diocese of Baton Rouge noted new health directives that food workers and volunteers should have their temperatures checked, difficult because of a shortage of thermometers, and that they keep 6 feet apart from each other, hard to do in small kitchens.

Ascension Parish, which canceled student meals Monday, restarted them Tuesday but at only Donaldsonville and Ascension high schools. Ascension previously operated five feeding sites.

Jackie Tisdell, a spokeswoman for the suburban Baton Rouge school district, said while food preparers were already wearing masks and gloves, those handing out the food are wearing them as well. In addition, school nurses took the temperature of everyone working, she said.

Another change is Tuesday’s food service workers volunteered for the duty, she said. Previously, they were required to work on a rotation basis for only about two days a week, she said.

The two high schools served almost 2,300 meals Tuesday, down from a peak of 7,000. Tisdell said the plan is to continue until Friday.

“What we are doing next week, we really don’t know,” Tisdell said.

At a briefing Tuesday morning the state presented superintendents options beside continuing as is, albeit with more protective gear:

Find others willing to take over serving meals, such as local restaurants.

Contract with a commercial provider that can prepare and distribute meals. The state on Tuesday provided a list of 11 such vendors, but is in the process of locating more. Of the nine, there five in or near New Orleans, one in Baton Rouge, one in Covington, one in Monroe, and there more from out of state.

Apply for the Emergency Meals To You, or eMTY, program, which ships meals directly to qualifying students. Operated in partnership with Baylor University, the program works primarily in Texas. Although the program is meant for rural areas, Louisiana officials are working to open it up to other locales as well. Families would get a week’s worth of meals — that’s 10 meals, or breakfast and lunch for five days.

Normally, traditional public school districts can’t outsource school meals. But those restrictions have been waived for now, expanding opportunities for nonprofit and commercial food vendors to serve student meals.

Pozniak noted that charter schools have long outsourced food service and that New Orleans, home to most of the state’s charter schools, is sticking with the meal program. But she said those schools are shifting to handing out two or three days worth of meals at once rather than operating daily.