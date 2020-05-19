Baton Rouge residents who want to help boost the spirits of health care workers fighting a marathon battle against the coronavirus now have a place to contribute money or goodies like free food, car washes, or handmade picnic tables for break areas.

Nonprofit ThreeSixtyEight, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation launched the Viral Positivity initiative Tuesday, encouraging residents to donate money and leave words of encouragement for the health care workers who have pulled long hours and spent time away from their families battling the pandemic.

ThreeSixtyEight CEO Kenny Nguyen said already, before Tuesday’s official launch, the fund had received more than $23,000 in cash and in-kind donations, including 700 car washes from Benny’s Car Wash for frontline workers.

“We’re here to spread the love,” he said.

Our Lady of the Lake Chief Medical Officer Catherine O’Neal said the gesture was appreciated and uplifting to sometimes exhausted workers. She said helping take care of secondary needs will help front-line workers focus on their work.

“This is a marathon,” she said. “We are going to see continual, hopefully smaller, surges but they’ll last through the fall at least and into next year… we have to do what we do best in Louisiana and that’s wrap our community around (the frontline workers).”

Donations can be made through www.shareviralpositivity.com and the money will be funneled through Baton Rouge Area Foundation to hospitals or health care centers like Ochsner, Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake.

Nguyen said needs include everything from iPads to snack bars topicnic tables to gather around and feel normal during breaks.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III spearheaded the project with Nguyen after the two worked together on community events following 2016’s floods and multiple police shootings.

“We know this will be a very long fight, we don’t want anyone to be misled… not only do we want to try raise the money to help these people and give them what they actually need, we want to do something to raise their spirits,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were dozens of notes left to health care workers on the initiative’s website, and it was close to halfway to its $50,000 goal.