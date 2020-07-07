Hundreds of cars lined up in the Cortana Mall parking lot Tuesday morning to receive a free COVID-19 test on the first day of a push by the federal government to test 60,000 people in the Baton Rouge region.

The site experienced initial wait times of up to two hours, and there were reports of some initial confusion at the testing site. But, by noon, the wait time had dropped to around an hour.

The site continued to operate as afternoon showers fell on the city.

Several new test sites located across East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish opened this week as new cases surge in Louisiana and across the nation, causing many medical facilities to run out of testing kits.

Coronavirus in Louisiana: Nearly 2,000 more cases reported; hospitalizations surpass 1,000 The Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 1,936 more coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths and 61 more hospitalizations in its daily noon update Tuesday.

Felisha Covington, 45, said she spent the last week and a half trying to get a COVID-19 test. She booked two appointments at a CVS pharmacy, but she said both were canceled unexpectedly.

"I can't take a chance," Covington said after getting tested at the Cortan site Tuesday. She noted she has high blood pressure, an underlying condition that places her at high risk.

Wallace Rennault, 39, decided to get tested Tuesday after spending the Fourth of July on the Comite River with a friend who a few days later said she felt like she had been "hit by a truck."

Rennault doesn't have health insurance, but that didn't matter. The tests are free and available to any Louisiana resident age five and older — regardless of your health coverage status.

The site at Alex Box Stadium opened to a line of about 50 cars. Patients weaved around barricades in a line of vehicles, waiting to have their pre-registration forms cross-checked with an ID.

The tests are self-administered. An official walks up to each vehicle with an aluminum tray holding the swab and specimen container, instructing each person in how to collect the sample.

The patient inserts the swab into each nostril for several seconds, then puts the used swab into the container, which then goes into a plastic bag. That bag is then placed back on the tray so the worker doesn't have to touch anything.

Major coronavirus testing push in Baton Rouge: See info on locations, hours of operation, more Amid a fight against surging coronavirus cases, the city of Baton Rouge -- with the help of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services -- wil…

Results should be available within three to five business days, according to documents given to those who are tested.

The uptick in coronavirus cases has led to a surge in testing delays similar to the early days of the pandemic, when long lag times left patients without a clear diagnosis. Some at the Cortana site said they came out because of such delays.

Chaundra Muse, 43, said she was tested on June 26 and didn't get her results back until six days later. Her employer said she needed to retest before returning to work next week.

The new testing sites will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week starting Tuesday and ending July 18.

The test sites are:

Alex Box Stadium parking lot at LSU, on Gourrier Avenue.

The FG Clark Activity Center parking lot at Southern University, 801 Harding Blvd.

Cortana Mall, 9701 Cortana Place.

The Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Staff writer Emma Kennedy contributed to this report.