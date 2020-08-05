Federal surge testing for the coronavirus will end in East Baton Rouge Parish today, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office said.
The "Geaux Get Tested" initiative aimed to dramatically increase testing for the virus amid a worrying spike in positive cases. Launched in July, the campaign aimed to test 60,000 people.
It was supposed to last for 12 days, but was extended after fewer people showed up than officials had hoped for.
Testing has been conducted at five locations: Alex Box Stadium, Cortana Mall, Southern University, the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and Healing Place Church.
Fixed sites in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria will remain open for the time being, the mayor's office said.
