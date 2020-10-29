Starting Monday, public schoolchildren in Baton Rouge who are learning only at home will get their school meals delivered to their doorstep rather than having to pick them up curbside at school.

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system on Thursday announced the change from curbside to home delivery for the roughly 10,000 students who have opted to learn virtually this semester. The home deliveries will continue for those families still doing virtual-only through the end of the school year in May.

The grab-n-go meals that have been given out at schools will be discontinued.

Eligible families on Thursday will receive a link to an online signup form. If they want to receive meals sometime next week, they need to complete the form by 5 p.m. Friday.

Families need to complete this same form again every week without exception, with a 5 p.m. Thursday deadline to submit.

“Every week they have to re-register,” said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system.

Gast explained that there’s a steady flow of families moving from online to in-person instruction or vice versa. The home meal deliveries are available only to virtual-only students and the weekly signup process is meant to make sure they are the only ones getting this service, she said.

The shift is driven in part by low participation in the curbside meal pickups at schools that started when the 2020-21 school year began in August, Gast said.

The school system has hired TDP Group LLC to deliver these meals. The company has a fleet of refrigerated trucks.

“We couldn’t do it through school buses because the food had to be refrigerated,” Gast said.

Like the curbside meals, the home-delivered meals are put together by the school system’s Child Nutrition department. The meal boxes include a combination of fresh bread products, cereal, frozen entrees, canned fruit and vegetables, and shelf-stable milk. They include five lunches, five breakfasts, five suppers and five snacks.

TDP trucks will deliver meals once a week Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Another catch is meals cannot be left on a doorstep. Someone must be present to sign for the package or they won’t be handed out.

Those with questions about delivery can call Jeff Landry with TDP Group/Focus Foods at (225) 936-4750. Those with questions about the food should email cgrisby@ebrschools.org.