The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which has been tracking economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic, stood up a dashboard which displays various data points such as hotel occupancy rates, fuel prices and unemployment claims.
The organization recently put its strategic plan on hold to focus all its efforts on business recovery and has been collecting survey data from business owners in the region.
The online dashboard which is expected to be updated with new information regularly, also includes the number of enplanements, which refers to airline boarding, and even oil prices
"It's crucial to take stock of the impact of the pandemic on local businesses and individuals," said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence at BRAC in a news release.
Total daily fuel sales in Baton Rouge were down by 26% over the past year between March 19 and March 22. Fuel sales to consumers at retail locations were down 15% in Baton Rouge, down 11% to commercial and industrial customers and lubes business was down 12% to commercial and industrial businesses as well during the same time frame.
There were 17,290 new unemployment claims in the Baton Rouge metro area between March 15 and March 25, which means unemployment likely doubled.
In East Baton Rouge Parish there were 10,234 unemployment claims during that time period, 3,066 claims in Livingston Parish and 2,246 claims in Ascension Parish.
Hotel occupancy rates were down 63% over the year between March 19 and March 25.
Crude oil prices were also down to $32.57 per barrel in March, from $58.15 per barrel in March 2019. The last time the price was crude oil was that low was in January 2016. By comparison, crude oil prices dropped from $133 per barrel in June 2008 to $69 per barrel in 2009 during the financial collapse.
Many employees in the Baton Rouge metro area work in businesses which have been designated as essential to critical infrastructure. In East Baton Rouge Parish about 46% of jobs are at essential businesses, while about 48% of jobs are at essential businesses in Livingston Parish and 51% of jobs in the Ascension Parish workforce are essential.