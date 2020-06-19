State health officials have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak connected to multiple Tigerland bars, with at least 100 guests and staff testing positive for the virus.

According to a release from the Louisiana Health Department on Friday, officials said anyone who has visited or worked at a Tigerland bar "should consider themselves exposed" and self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days in order to monitor symptoms.

The news of an outbreak comes as Louisiana continues to see a decline in cases and deaths associated with COVID-19, moving the state in a direction to open more businesses that had been temporarily closed since March.

Bars without food permits were granted permission to reopen at a limited capacity of 25% early this month.

LDH said Friday they are seeing increased reports of people testing positive for the coronavirus after visiting bars and private social gatherings. It is still recommended that people avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing.