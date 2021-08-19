Morgan Babin’s team was able to revive a coronavirus patient who was on the brink of death this week inside the intensive care unit. It was a near-miracle, but she knew the victory was probably short-lived.
“We got him back, but not for long,” said Babin, a critical care nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
The middle-aged man, who was on a ventilator, was one of 204 coronavirus patients inside of Louisiana’s largest stand-alone hospital that day. It’s a record number that has been shattered almost daily in a massive fourth surge of the pandemic, one driven by Louisiana’s high rate of unvaccinated people. Another 22 patients were in need of critical care at the hospital, but there weren’t enough staffers to take care of them.
Babin has soldiered through all four surges at the hospital, but many of her teammates have tapped out along the way. Inside the 20-bed “special disease unit” of the hospital’s sickest coronavirus patients, Babin was the sole ICU nurse from the Lake’s staff that day.
Working alongside her were a dozen others who have been transferred to the Lake’s ICU — a group that includes staffers who normally work as post-anesthesia care unit nurses, and others who have come to the Lake on short-term critical care contracts as Louisiana fights off the world’s steepest fourth wave. Babin was gamely leading her new team through the surge — though she’s been increasingly anxious to come into work lately, because she knows that multiple deaths are inevitable.
“I’m one of the only original COVID ICU nurses left,” she said. Some of her colleagues have wanted to keep going, but the stress and strain became overwhelming over a pandemic now in its 18th month.
Her prediction about the patient who coded that morning came true within half an hour. Alarms started dinging as the patient started flatlining again. Two nurses, a respiratory therapist and a doctor rushed into his room. Babin and seven others watched through a window facing the nurses’ station. They called out instructions, asked for a “pulse check” every three minutes and handed off epinephrine.
The nurses took two-minute turns pushing down on the patient's chest, hoping the weight of their bodies and the determination of their hands would be enough to keep him alive. One of the nurses, Devan Williams, wiped sweat from his brow with a gown-covered forearm, and looked up above him as he felt the helpless despair of losing the patient beneath him.
“We’re doing whatever we have to do to save a life,” Williams said later.
After 18 minutes of chest compressions and drugs, a physician assistant called out, “Stop!”
They’d gotten a hold of the patient’s relatives, who decided it was time to let him slip away. The longer a code lasts, the less likely a patient is to survive; those who do face a grim long-term prognosis.
A doctor recorded the time of death. The nurses pulled down the shades.
“Well, we did our best,” a nurse said as he walked out.
“Now, the family becomes the patient,” Babin said. They might come to view the body later that day, but Babin said fewer families have been visiting lately because they fear contracting the virus.
Our Lady of the Lake allowed a reporter and a photographer from The Advocate | The Times-Picayune to spend a few hours this week inside the ICU to document the strain on the hospital. The newspaper agreed not to publish any identifying information about patients unless they consented, which included slight alterations to photos.
Babin was among the nurses on duty when OLOL opened its doors to a reporter and photographer early in the pandemic. Back then, Babin described herself as softhearted. She teared up while describing the loss of one of her coronavirus patients, an elderly woman she prayed with at the end.
Three surges later, she’s a different nurse. Babin said she’s grown stronger, become more of a leader and developed new skills because she hasn’t had any other choice. Her hospital ID has a small icon of a dumpster fire on it, bearing the words: “It’s fine.”
There have been hard lessons. She’s had to accept she cannot save every patient, though she still tries. She nearly quit during the second surge, when the deaths became unbearable and she could no longer depersonalize them. She had to change her outlook on nursing: If she can’t save everyone, she will help them — and their families — as they transition between life and death.
“God has made me strong enough to be that person for people,” she said.
But it has also changed her.
”Honestly, I’m just sad,” she said. “It’s just God giving you the strength. I’ve been more hopeless and sad than I had been, but honestly it makes me pray more for only the peace that God can give you. Honestly, there is no peace and rest here.”
‘I feel like I failed’: Victories harder to find
During the first surge, health providers were running on adrenaline, anxious but amped up as they fought what they thought was a once-in-a-lifetime battle. By now, many say that energy is in short supply.
In interviews, many said they’re now running on fumes and trying to navigate their frustration with a community that once called them “health care heroes” and now mocks their medical advice to get vaccinated. Every nurse and doctor interviewed emphasized that they still do everything possible to save every one of their patients, regardless of vaccination status. But many expressed frustration that the surge was fully preventable.
Instead of getting vaccinated, some patients have turned to other drugs with little or no evidence of efficacy. Dr. James Ford, a pulmonary and critical-care physician, said that he’s taking care of patients who have been dosing themselves with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, even though there is no peer-reviewed data that supports using either drug to treat the coronavirus.
Both drugs have been falsely touted as miracle cures in some circles. They have not kept patients out of Ford’s ICU.
Ford said he asks patients when they meet when they received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The answer is usually “never.”
It’s made for a fourth surge that he described as terrible, and maddening.
“I want to be playing with my kids right now,” he said.
Successes also seem harder to come by now than they were in the past.
Nurses and respiratory therapists crowded around one patient’s rooms as Ford tried to remove him from a ventilator — a procedure known as extubation. It was a hopeful scene: a man who had been sedated and unconscious for several days was finally free from the tubes shoved down his throat. Ford coached him to breathe on his own.
“Big, deep breaths, OK?” Ford yelled out from underneath his face shield, surgical mask and N95. “Don’t worry about talking, just keep breathing nice and deep, OK?”
The man’s chest rose and fell as he sucked in air through a bag. He struggled to gulp down enough of it. After a few minutes, excitement drained from the room. Ford gestured back toward the ventilator tubes.
“He’s working too hard to breathe,” one of the nurses said.
The patient had to go back on the ventilator, the tube back down his throat. Patients often have such severe delirium when they wake up from ventilators that they can’t remember how to breathe, Ford said. But knowing that didn’t make it any easier.
“I feel like I failed,” he said afterward.
Intubating patients never gets easier, Babin said. Telling their families they didn’t make it is just as painful every time she does it, she said. She also expects to keep lifelong bonds with some survivors, including a mother who she worked with every day in hopes of keeping her off the ventilator.
“It’s good to see some people that are close to my heart who made it,” Babin said.
Lately, there haven’t been enough of them.
“It doesn’t seem like there’s many good moments the past couple of weeks and I don’t see any coming any time soon,” said Robert Keller, a nurse from New Jersey who’s working in the Our Lady of the Lake COVID ICUs.
After seeing a loved one hospitalized, making peace with getting vaccinated
For some, it takes a brush with death to fully recognize the horror of a virus that is increasingly filling up ICU beds with patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
Gretchen Blank of St. Amant has been visiting her husband, Wesley, every day. At 56, he’s on a ventilator.
Neither was vaccinated. Blank said she and her husband were adamantly opposed: They worried about side effects, and thought they were healthy enough to shake off COVID if they got infected.
The misinformation surrounding the vaccine has been among the chief frustrations for Babin and other health care workers, who have been inoculated since the beginning of the year. Babin said she also worried, briefly, before delving into research and being assured of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. She said she wishes people would listen more to health providers instead of people who lack expertise.
“It is frustrating because it negates our voices as providers,” she said. “It hurts, honestly. For people to say we’re liars, it hurts.”
Blank had a change of heart about the vaccine after her husband — “a very healthy man, never sick a day in his life” — was knocked down by the virus. She’s gotten her first Moderna shot and will go back next month for her second. Her arm was slightly sore — while her husband was unable to breathe.
“This is what made me have peace with it,” she said. “If you’re going into battle, you want every possible protection. If you’re not vaccinated, you have nothing.”
“You don’t want to be here,” she added, saying she wanted to share her story because she did not want another family to suffer like hers.
She carried rosaries, wore earrings with Mary on them and leaned on her Catholic faith. When a hospital chaplain asked if he should give her husband the anointing of the sick sacrament, it brought her a semblance of peace.
She pulled back her husband’s bedsheet while he lay on his stomach to help him breathe. The Rev. Don Ajoko placed his gloved fingertips on her husband’s arm, pressing oil into his skin.
“Give life and health to our brother,” he prayed.