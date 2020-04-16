Most of this year's high school seniors won't get to walk across the stage and get their diploma for graduation ceremonies — after all, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they're spending their last few months of school at home.
But that doesn't mean all the pomp and circumstance that comes with graduation is going away. One way or another, schools are trying to make sure their students have the caps and gowns that symbolize their achievement — even if it means handing them out drive-thru-style in the school parking lot.
"Everybody's having to figure out how to do things differently this year; it's been a challenge," said Jim Raab, an independent sales representative in Baton Rouge for the Jostens company. "I've been doing this for 30 years, and this is unprecedented."
Juniors, who usually get their school rings in ring ceremonies at the close of the school year, will be getting their rings, too.
Raab says he's already done deliveries to about 50 schools. He says he's got about 30 more to go.
His territory, he said, goes from Alexandria to Lake Charles to New Orleans and Grand Isle.
Other independent sales reps with the Minneapolis-based Jostens, maker of graduation items, "are doing the same thing, all over the country," Rabb said.
Here's how it works: The students and/or their families come to the school's parking lot according to a schedule, arranged in alphabetical order of last names; families are asked ahead of time to have their student's name on a sign taped to a vehicle window.
Rabb and his crew members wear gloves and masks as they hand the package of graduation goods through the passenger window.
Sometimes it's the students who drive up, sometimes it's their parents. Either way, "they're very appreciative," Rabb said.
"'My child needed this,'" he said one parent told him Wednesday at the drive-thru site at St. Amant High in Ascension Parish.
If a student or their family can't make it to the school on the delivery day, Rabb ships the items to their home.
The moms and dads he's seen in their cars and trucks on the high school parking lots "are trying to make it more normal for their juniors and seniors," he said.