In light of Gov. John Bel Edwards' ban on large gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus, plans for John Schneider's annual Bo's Extravaganza, scheduled for April 4-5 in Holden, have been put on hold.
Former "The Dukes of Hazzard" star Schneider made the announcement through YouTube on Wednesday. To see the full statement on his YouTube Channel, click here.
"We are in fact going to postpone Bo's Extravaganza 2020," the actor-singer-producer said. "However, we are going to maintain a state of readiness.
"I don't honestly think there's a snowball's chance in hell this ban will be lifted by April 4, but if it is, we'll be ready and you'll have a place to go."
The actor said the event would be rescheduled for as soon after the ban is lifted as he possibly can, probably a week or two.
"The schedule with artists and things will likely change, but the fact of the matter is that so many things have been cancelled that people won’t be able to get ready that quickly," Schneider also said.
The Bellamy Brothers were the scheduled headliners for this year's party.
Schneider also addressed his decision to postpone after several times assuring fans that the show would go on regardless of the governor's action.
"I do believe it’s a violation of our First Amendment rights, I do," he explained. "However, I don’t want to be seen as or I don’t want to be another issue our president has to deal with.
"I became aware this morning that I was going against someone I support 1,000%, 2,000%. I believe that our president is not only doing everything he can during this crisis, I believe he’s doing it in an exceptional way."
He continued with more words of support for Donald Trump.
Wrapping up the nearly 6-minute-long announcement, Schneider said if the ban is still in place the first weekend in April, he'll have a small party with a few friends and family.
"I’ll keep you posted. I’d love to give you a date (for the extravaganza). We don’t know."
Both general admission and VIP tickets already purchase will be honored on the new date.
The annual birthday celebration for Schneider, who turns 60 on April 8, attracted close to 10,000 people last year to John Schneider Studios in Holden, according to a spokesman. The two-day event features music acts, a car show, carnival rides and more on the site off Florida Boulevard.