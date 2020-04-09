Health officials are reporting 1,000 known cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday.

In a daily update of COVID-19 numbers, the Louisiana Department of Health says 1,000 people in the parish have tested positive for the virus, up from 935 in Wednesday's report.

A total of 18,283 people in Louisiana have tested positive for coronavirus and 702 have died throughout the state since mid-March.

Currently, 2,014 patients across the state are hospitalized; 473 of those people are on ventilators.

In East Baton Rouge, health officials are reporting the following numbers:

Cases: 1,000

Deaths: 36

State lab tests: 408

Commercial tests: 5,582

Although officials project no part of Louisiana is on track to run out of hospital beds or ventilators in the coming 10 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned this week it will be a long time before things return to normal.

Until there is a vaccine and medication that can treat the virus – prospects that are months or longer away – Edwards said people will likely not see “life as you knew it before COVID-19.”

While at some point restrictions will be loosened, it remains unclear exactly what that will look like, Edwards said. The state will rely heavily on the federal government, and will need far more testing, along with contact tracing and isolation of patients who later test positive, he said.

