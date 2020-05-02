The coronavirus has struck a blow to South Louisiana’s independently owned bookstores, robbing them of the very thing that helps them compete against internet sales and big box stores: a personal touch.
Before the virus closed their doors to the public, locally-owned stores depended on events, curated selections and individual help for customers who wandered through the door. To adapt, they turned to online orders, social media and virtual events, trying to outlast the shutdowns.
And, while people wait for Louisiana’s mass self-isolation to end, booksellers believe they may provide some comfort.
“You're not really in isolation when you have a book in your hand,” said Tom Lowenburg, co-owner of Octavia Books in New Orleans.
At Octavia Books, signs taped on a wooden Adirondack chair and nearby windows read, “We are closed for browsing!” and “Respect the 6ft.” As readers approached, they called to pick up their orders. Employees placed brown paper bags filled with books, puzzles and games on the chair and returned indoors, allowing customers to grab their purchase without face-to-face interaction.
The last two months, many independent bookstores in Louisiana have used the internet to keep their businesses afloat. That includes online ordering, but it also allows stores to maintain the sense of community that’s crucial to their business.
Michelle and John Cavalier, owners of Cavalier House Books in Denham Springs, have used social media to keep customers engaged. They hosted a digital version of their monthly book club last week, took viewers on a virtual tour of their personal bookshelves, and hosted online author events, reminding the surrounding community they still exist.
Though Michelle Cavalier has missed in-person interactions with customers, she still feels connected to them in a virtual setting. Cavalier specializes in children’s literature, and throughout the closures, she has received messages from parents asking for recommendations for their children.
“Knowing so many kids are struggling to feel connected to anything in the world,” Cavalier said, “that’s really keeping me going.”
Events are the lifeblood of an independent bookstore — Garden District Book Shop in New Orleans hosts 75 to 80 per year. The store has scheduled about six virtual events so far, including weekly Happy Hours with authors on Facebook Live.
The sessions give viewers a break from isolation, a chance to talk to other people about their lives and feel a sense of connection.
“It doesn't even have to be about books,” owner Britton Trice said.
The internet has also helped the store maintain at least some sales, even with their door closed.
“We're getting more orders through social media and through the internet,” Trice said, “but it's still a fraction of what our daily sales normally are.”
Though Cottonwood Books in Baton Rouge doesn’t have a website, owner Danny Plaisance advertised over-the-phone orders on its Facebook page. One day, he filled eight orders. Another, he opened the store for three hours and no one walked inside.
“Luckily I had a decent savings,” said Plaisance, who bought the store in 1986, “and I've been using that.”
The coronavirus struck at a time of optimism for local bookstores across the country. After online retail and nationwide chains shook the bookselling industry, print sales had rebounded as independent stores experienced a rebirth.
According to the Association of American Publishers, year-to-date industry sales rose 3.5% the first two months of 2020. The American Booksellers Association, a nonprofit trade organization for independent bookstores, had more members last year than in 2009.
Why the success? Independent book store owners credit the sense of connection in their communities.
“Having that special one-on-one recommendation from your local bookseller, that's the kind of thing you can't get when you're shopping online,” said Marissa DeCuir, President of Books Forward, a publicity and marketing firm with a branch in New Orleans.
As sales drop nationwide, local bookstores have found some financial relief. The #SaveIndieBookstores social media campaign has raised more than $950,000 for local stores. Some bookstores also received money from the federal payroll protection program, which helps pay employees and rent.
But the assistance cannot cover all the income lost during the shutdowns. Book festivals, conventions and writers’ conferences have been canceled or postponed. Some authors have changed launch dates, and publishers have pushed e-books.
Lowenburg felt concerned when coronavirus shutdowns began, but with people searching for reading material the last two months, Octavia Books has maintained normal operating hours. It only closed on Easter.
Every afternoon, Lowenburg has packed books into his car to deliver orders. The store has provided free shipping and delivery around New Orleans on orders of at least $25, and Lowenburg spent two and a half hours one night dropping off books throughout the city, reaching the Lower Ninth Ward and crossing to West End.
“People still need books,” Lowenburg said. “Our customers are keeping us busy.”
When bookstores reopen for browsing, the owners look forward to interactions with customers. They don’t know when events will resume or how soon sales will rebound, but they can’t wait to tell shoppers about new books and make recommendations again as they exchange stories from the shutdown.
“It's going to be insanely difficult,” Michelle Cavalier said. “I don't know what things are going to look like. But I am optimistic for my businesses. I'm optimistic for our industry. And ultimately, I'm optimistic for our world.”
Every day, Cavalier has walked past “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, a memoir that promotes empowerment in women and the importance of trusting your voice. Cavalier reminds herself of one of Doyle’s mantras — “We can do hard things” — and repeats it to herself.
“Yes, Glennon,” Cavalier said. “We can do hard things.”