Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours opened a second drive-thru coronavirus testing site Monday in the Baton Rouge-area that can identify patients with COVID-19 within five to 13 minutes.
The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to noon and is located in the 5200 block of O’Donovan Drive, which is behind Our Lady of the Lake, near the intersection of Hennessy/O’Donovan.
The testing will only be made available to those who meet strict CDC guidelines and are screened through the "Virtual Visit" option at www.lakeurgentcare.com.
The urgent care clinic opened its first rapid testing site in Denham Springs last weekend.
Those who qualify for the test will be schedule for a same-day or next-day test at an on-site drive-thru. Results will be available in minutes, a stark improvement from current tests that can take anywhere from two to 10 days to process.
The testing will be available while supplies last. The clinic expects to receive 1,900 tests weekly which will be distributed across the New Orleans and Baton Rouge region.
The increased availability of rapid testing is expected to unburden many hospitals whose nurses and doctors are having to use limited supplies of masks and gowns in their interactions with patients who are waiting on their test results.
"This helps us determine right away what we're going to do with a patient," said Dr. Kevin DiBennedetto, the medical director for Premiere Health, which owns the urgent care provider.
The new rapid test is an extension of the same Abbott ID NOW screening system currently used at the urgent care clinic to diagnose patients for the flu and strep throat.