Kevin Ortego is storing a lot of chairs and tables in his garage.

For now.

It's just something the Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant owner has done in paring down his dining room to comply with Louisiana's 25% capacity rule during Phase 1 of reopening after the state's coronavirus lockdown.

He could have followed some of his fellow restaurateurs' leads by marking tables where seating isn't allowed to follow social distancing rules, but it was easier to move the tables and chairs to his garage.

That way, waitstaff can stand at a safe distance while taking orders. The staff is masked and gloved, by the way, but not all customers are opting to mask up.

"We ask them to wear masks, but it's not required," Ortego said. "We tell them they can take them off while eating and drinking, but we ask that they put them back on when they get up to move around or go to the restroom."

There are some who come to the restaurant at 9990 Perkins Road without masks, but Ortego said they won't be denied service.

Meghynn Young, assistant general manager at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., said not all customers are wearing masks there, either. Still restaurant staff is taking safety precautions by wearing gloves and masks and wiping down surfaces in the dining room and restrooms with disinfectant.

"We've asked customers to make reservations, so we really didn't have a problem with them congregating outside while waiting for a seat," Young said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Lagniappe, which traditionally does not take reservations, also asked customers to reserve seats to avoid congregating.

Ortego said his restaurant's resulting weekend flow was the equivalent of a Saturday night during an LSU football game.

"When LSU is playing at home, you can't compete with that," he said. "So we got just about the same amount of people that we get during an LSU game."

Young said Rouj Creole didn't know what to expect in Phase 1.

"We didn't know if customers were going to go crazy and come out in droves or be cautious and stay at home," she said. "But it was a nice balance. We were able to seat 68 people at 25% capacity."

At Superior Grill, 5435 Government St., customers who couldn't be seated gave their numbers to the host or hostess, then waited outside to be called. This has also been the protocol at other area restaurants.

"Business was good, and I think people are happy to be able to return," District Manager Steven Fontenot said. "But we can't wait to be back at 100% capacity, and we're still doing a lot of takeout service."

Fontenot added that the restaurant is suspending its regular Thursday night live entertainment series on the patio until the state allows 100% capacity. He added that staff members are wearing masks and gloves and cleaning surfaces, door handles and restroom counters and faucets every 15 minutes.

Just down the road from Superior, business at Doe's Eat Place, 3723 Government St., was better than expected.

"It might be an anomaly, but at 25% capacity, we made 50% of what we would have made had we been at 100% capacity," co-owner Theresa Overby said.

Overby said Doe's called some of its regular customers before the Phase 1 reopening went into effect, detailing the safety practices they would put into place. Once again, staff is wearing protective masks and gloves and all surfaces are regularly disinfected.

The restaurant also is asking customers to make all reservations on the OpenTable app.

"That way, the app will keep up with the 25% number," she said. "If they call us to make reservations, we'll put it into the app to keep up."

Overby said though not all customers wore masks, they kept their distance from others at 6 feet or more.

"We had one member of the clergy — I won't say his name — who visited each of the tables," she said. "But if anyone visited another table, they stood far enough away not to cause a problem. We really didn't have any problems."

Doe's filled all of the seats in its dining room both Friday and Saturday night.

"And our customers have been generous with their tipping service," she said.