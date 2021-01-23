ACA.walmartclosure004.022819


 

A dozen Louisiana Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across Louisiana will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The stores are expanding efforts at the state's request to administer the vaccine to designated priority groups.

An estimated 100 stores across the country will participate in the administration with a plan to supply the vaccine seven days a week through planned in-store clinics and large community events.

The stores and clubs in the following cities plan to assist with vaccinations:

  • Minden
  • Natchitoches
  • Winnfield
  • Franklin
  • Jennings
  • New Iberia
  • Houma
  • Many
  • Chalmette
  • Winnsboro
  • Mansura
  • Port Allen
  • New Roads

For more information about Walmart's and Sam's Clubs' vaccine rollout and to schedule an appointment, click here.

