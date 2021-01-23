A dozen Louisiana Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across Louisiana will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The stores are expanding efforts at the state's request to administer the vaccine to designated priority groups.

An estimated 100 stores across the country will participate in the administration with a plan to supply the vaccine seven days a week through planned in-store clinics and large community events.

The stores and clubs in the following cities plan to assist with vaccinations:

Minden

Natchitoches

Winnfield

Franklin

Jennings

New Iberia

Houma

Many

Chalmette

Winnsboro

Mansura

Port Allen

New Roads

For more information about Walmart's and Sam's Clubs' vaccine rollout and to schedule an appointment, click here.