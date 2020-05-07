Twenty-nine Louisiana artists have signed on for the Louisiana’s Teachers Rock virtual concert streaming on Memorial Day weekend.
The Dream Teachers organization and Streaming4Life are presenting the online music festival "to raise the spirits of Louisiana residents while supporting local artists and honoring teachers," according to a release from La Capitol Federal Credit Union, one of the event sponsors. Proceeds go to support the missions of the two groups.
Scheduled performers are Bag of Donuts, Vidalia, Beaux Atkins, Sarah Russo, Jamie Bergeron, Caden Gillard, Southern Roots, Chase Tyler Band, Sean Ardoin, Mike Dean, Rosedown Rockers, Flamethrowers, The La-Di-Das, Wayne Toups, Parish County Line, Infinite Bus, Casey Peveto Band, Dani Lacour, Justin Martindale, Johnny Jimenez, Lions May Cry, Charlie Wayne Band, CJ Chenier, Shorts in December, Cody Cooke, Kaleb Oliver, Richard Lebouf, Lance Dubroc and Monty Russell.
Also during the festival, Louisiana teachers will share personal messages to their students through photos and videos, and there will be cameos from business leaders, athletes, musicians and political leaders from around the state, the release also says.
Ticket buyers will be able to watch the virtual music festival Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24, using their smart TVs, tablets, phones, and any other streaming device, including Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV or Roku. Weekend pass tickets are $20.
Visit louisianateachersrock.com for ticket sales and further information.