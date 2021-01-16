The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the state’s first identified case of a new, more easily spread variant of COVID-19 in the Greater New Orleans area, officials said.

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., which is often referred to as the "U.K. variant" because of its prevalence in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily than other viral strains in the country, according to officials.

+5 Ochsner to delay thousands of coronavirus vaccine appointments after getting no new doses in regular shipment Ochsner Health System, Louisiana's largest, said it will delay vaccine appointments for thousands of patients after receiving zero new doses i…

LDH conducted an investigation and contact tracing to identify those in close contact with the infected person, who reportedly has a history of travel outside of the state. The variant strain, which officials say is likely circulating in Louisiana, has been detected in at least 15 other states.

LDH has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program in preparation for this variant strain, sending bi-weekly samples for sequencing since November 2020.

The U.K. variant has not been shown to cause more severe disease, officials added, and health experts believe that current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this strain.

Health experts advise people to continue to wash their hands, wear masks and social distance to prevent the spread of this more contagious variant strain.