Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank generated $3.8 million in net income during the first quarter, up from $3.1 million during first-quarter 2019.
Earnings per share increased to 39 cents compared to 32 cents.
Some other banks in the state saw profits plummet during the first quarter from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but First Guaranty Bank bucked the trend and its profits were up 22% during the first quarter.
However, the bank did increase its provision for loan losses to $1.2 million, which is set aside for potential loan defaults.
First Guaranty Bank revenue increased from $14.5 million of net interest income during first-quarter 2019 to $17.9 million.
Total assets increased to $2.2 billion, up from $2.1 billion in March 2019. Loans were up to $1.5 billion compared to $1.2 billion during first-quarter 2019 and deposits increased from $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion over the year.
The company's stock was trading around $13.75 per share on Friday morning, down from its 52-week peak of $22 per share in January.