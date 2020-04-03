National grocery retailers including Walmart, Target and Winn Dixie will start limiting how many people are allowed inside stores at one time this weekend, to control the coronavirus pandemic.
Trader Joe’s has already started the policy and Costco has only been allowing no more than two people to enter a store per membership card.
Walmart said the new measure, which goes into effect Saturday, will limit the number of customer inside the store to five per 1,000 square feet of space. That total is about 20% of store capacity.
Target will also start limiting the number of shoppers based on store square footage, relying on meters to keep a count of people entering the store.
Winn-Dixie said it will limit the number of customers inside a store at peak times.