A new emergency state order stops insurance companies from canceling any type of policy in Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic as long as policyholders keep paying premiums.

The order issued by the Louisiana Department of Insurance includes health, life, property and casualty insurers and all other types of policies. Insurance companies must renew policies and suspend any cancellations due to claims filed during the pandemic. 

Insurers may cancel policies where potential fraud or misrepresentation occurred or after the request of customers. In exchange, policy holders must continue paying premiums. 

The economic hardship caused by restrictions put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus threatens adequate access to insurance coverage, according to the department. 

This latest order is one of several issued by the state agency. Previous orders expanded access to telemedicine, mail order pharmaceutical medications and forced health insurance companies to pay for coronavirus testing. 

