A few days after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a new mask mandate for Louisiana, he is yet again scheduled to address the state about the fourth COVID-19 surge.

On Monday, Edwards was flanked by hospital and business leaders from across the state when he made masks mandatory for all people, regardless of vaccination status, when indoors.

Those leaders took turns sharing stories of overwhelmed hospitals. This week Louisiana has repeatedly set new record highs for COVID hospitalizations.

Watch and follow the press conference live below.

