Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday.
It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
“The staff immediately began implementing contact tracing protocols provided by health officials, and staff and students who have come into close contact with the impacted individual(s) were being notified,” according to an announcement Friday by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
The impacted classrooms at the 2330 Aspenwood Drive campus are receiving a special cleaning before students return Monday.
“We understand the challenge that this may pose for some of our families, we appreciate your understanding, compassion and support as our community continues to respond to this pandemic,” according to the announcement.