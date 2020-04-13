No matter what the issue is, I will always say the LHSAA has a 50-50 chance of making people happy. In other words, half the people won’t like whatever the decision is.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement Monday that Louisiana’s public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic certainly provided validation.
That still won’t make the LHSAA executive committee’s decision to cancel the remainder of its championship events and spring sports seasons a popular one with everyone. If you are a parent of a senior, you might even want LHSAA decision makers to reside in a certain “hot spot” along with the creator of single-ply toilet paper.
But the LHSAA’s decision is the correct one, given the growing odds against games being played on any level in the near future. Is it terrible for the class of 2020? Absolutely, especially because only a small percentage of high school athletes go on to play in college.
Tributes to high school senior athletes, including Monday’s “Be the Light,” which many local schools participated in, become all the more important. Driving by your school’s stadium lights and honking a horn may not sound like much, but it is something. Schools should continue to find ways to honor seniors as coronavirus mitigation allows.
If you think LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine and the executive committee made a callous decision based on static facts alone, you are wrong. One executive committee member broke away from the conference call in order to hand out lunches at his school.
“I have a senior son,” Bonine said. “He wouldn’t win an individual event, but he would have a chance to quality for the state track meet in the triple jump. His team would have had a chance to compete for a title. He won’t have a prom and probably not a graduation. But I still believe this is the right thing to do.”
Like it or not, our lives are not the same as they were a month ago when the pandemic took over the everyday lives of everybody. Though we want sports, including high school sports, the fact is they do not determine our daily survival.
The lingering impact of the pandemic on high school sports remains to be seen. The LHSAA waited a long time to make a decision and was the last association from a coronavirus hot spot state to cancel its seasons.
The LHSAA needs to focus on what high school sports in 2020-21 might look like. Depending on who you ask, school could start in July or the football season could be pushed back to October. And if there is another outbreak in October, what happens?
Bonine said one thing the LHSAA will not consider is a fifth year of eligibility for 2020 seniors, something the NCAA is doing. Bringing college students back who can enroll in classes is one thing. But bringing graduates back to compete with high school students is a different matter.
And there are other matters, too. What happens to students whose parents have lost their jobs and can no longer pay for private school tuition? What conditions could/would be made for those students or for students whose school closes after the pandemic? When can student-athletes begin summer workouts on campus?
Social media debates over an LHSAA rule allowing football school to start fall practice early because their school did not have spring practice seems silly now. Yes, this year that would be everyone.
Of all the unanswered questions, that may be the easiest one to answer. The term “face the music” used to refer to facing uncertainty or consequences. Face the future seems much the same for the LHSAA and all of us.