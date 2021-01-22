Wildwood Elementary School in Baton Rouge has shifted to 100% virtual instruction for the next two weeks thanks to the impact of the novel coronavirus on the school.
The elementary school will return to in-person instruction on Friday, Feb. 5, said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
The announcement mirrors a similar shift Wednesday by Dufrocq Elementary School in Baton Rouge. With a few exceptions, public schools in the Baton Rouge area have stuck with in-person instruction even amid a third surge of virus cases in Louisiana.
As with Dufrocq, families at Wildwood can continue to receive home meal delivery, but need to do so by 5 p.m. Friday, if they want to receive meal boxes for next week. The website to register is https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/wildwood_registration.
Wildwood Elementary, located at 444 Halfway Tree Drive, has about 500 students, and according to school system records, about a quarter of them have been learning remotely already.