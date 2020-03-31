White Star Market, the Government Street food hall, has permanently closed.

Clark Gaines, who set up the market, said he could no longer operate the business nor could the vendors sustain themselves because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since March 17, restaurants have been limited to take-out or delivery in an effort to control the spread of the disease.

Gaines said he asked the owners of the Square 46 development for a break on rent, but the request was denied. Because of this and the uncertain timeline for reopening the market, he was forced to close the business.

“Based on Louisiana law and the fact that I cannot operate a restaurant in the leased premises, we had no choice but to terminate the lease,” he said. “All of us are suffering through this catastrophic pandemic, especially those in the restaurant industry like White Star and its hardworking, loyal food vendors.”

White Star opened in May 2018 and was an upscale food court, with a variety of booths surrounding a central seating area. The business even featured a bar. It was the centerpiece of the mixed-use Square 46 development.

Josh Hoffpauir, who developed Square 46, said Gaines asked him for a six-month rent abatement because of the virus outbreak. "We said we would work with them on a month-to-month basis," Hoffpauir said, adding he never heard back from Gaines.

Gaines said he wanted a rent abatement and going month to month wouldn't take care of that.

Hoffpauir said he’s talked to several White Star vendors about staying in the space, along with discussions with restaurant operators about moving in. “We’ve always had pretty good interest in the space,” he said. “All of our options are open.”

Mid City development’s first tenant a multi-booth food hall at old Giamanco's site White Star Market, a hall that will have nearly a dozen different food and drink booths, is the first tenant in the Square 46 mixed-use develo…

Joe Forte, who operated the Dat’z Italian pizza stand, said while it surprised him that White Star was closing, he couldn’t see the property staying open.

Forte said he was going to move out at the end of May, when his lease was up. More of the market’s original eateries were also set to leave at that time, including Government Taco, which is building a freestanding location on Government Street, and Chow Yum Phat, which opened a stand-alone restaurant under the Perkins Road Overpass in September.

Even before the pandemic, Forte said business at the market had been down 30% to 40%. “It had been that way since September,” he said. He put some of the blame on people watching LSU and Saints football games on the weekend, instead of dining out.

The slowdown in business continued after football season ended. Forte said he and his wife, Shelly, were dipping into their savings to keep Dat’z Italian going. “We were counting on our mobile truck to help us out, bringing it to festivals, but now that’s fallen through,” he said.

Forte said he’s looking at finding a new location for Dat'z Italian and at getting his food truck going, once business returns to normal from the coronavirus shutdown.