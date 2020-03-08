Virus Outbreak

In this Feb. 6, 2020, photo released by the California Department of Public Health, is a demonstration of the equipment and procedures that will be used at the department's Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory lab in Richmond, Calif., to conduct tests for novel coronavirus. This is not an actual test of a novel coronavirus specimen. (California Department of Public Health via AP) ORG XMIT: FX205

 HOGP

Eight patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Louisiana as of Saturday, all with negative results, and results from tests should come in quicker than before. 

The Louisiana Department of Health provided the update via social media and reiterated that there are no confirmed or presumptive positive tests in the state in the week since gaining the capacity to test for the virus. 

The agency also said now that it has in-state testing capabilities, it can "turn these tests around very quickly" to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

The latest update comes after officials broadened the criteria for who is eligible for being tested. Numerous hospitals around the state also began screening more patients when being admitted.  

At least 400 cases and 19 deaths of the virus have been reported in the U.S. as of Sunday, mostly in Washington state. Worldwide, it has infected more than 100,000 globally. 

MORE COVERAGE:

View comments