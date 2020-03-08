Eight patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Louisiana as of Saturday, all with negative results, and results from tests should come in quicker than before.

The Louisiana Department of Health provided the update via social media and reiterated that there are no confirmed or presumptive positive tests in the state in the week since gaining the capacity to test for the virus.

Five Louisiana patients test negative for coronavirus as state expands testing criteria A week after gaining the capacity to test for the novel coronavirus, Louisiana had tested five patients for the virus as of Friday, all with n…

The agency also said now that it has in-state testing capabilities, it can "turn these tests around very quickly" to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

As of today, the Louisiana Department of Health has completed 8 #COVID19 tests in Louisiana, all of which have been negative.There are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/dPWY4vEcyU — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 7, 2020

The latest update comes after officials broadened the criteria for who is eligible for being tested. Numerous hospitals around the state also began screening more patients when being admitted.

At least 400 cases and 19 deaths of the virus have been reported in the U.S. as of Sunday, mostly in Washington state. Worldwide, it has infected more than 100,000 globally.

MORE COVERAGE:

Baton Rouge hospitals to start screening patients for coronavirus as precaution Woman’s Hospital said Friday it will start screening patients for the coronavirus at all registration points in the hospital as a precaution.

Businesses implementing safety measures to counter coronavirus in the workplace Area businesses watching the coronavirus spread across the world from China are being proactive, implementing safety measures to counter a pot…

LSU might suspend face-to-face classes if coronavirus concerns escalate LSU is considering temporarily suspending face-to-face instruction because of the novel coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

Will bleach kill the coronavirus? EPA recommends these disinfectants Pay attention to how long the disinfectant should remain on the surface.

Coronavirus FAQs: See answers to who's at risk, when to get tested, pet safety, more The new coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., with 165 confirmed cases in 18 states and 11 deaths on the West Coast.