The Baton Rouge General Mid-City Campus coronavirus testing site will resume operations Thursday, the Mayor-President’s office announced.
Medical personnel administered 92 tests Wednesday, bringing the total to 996 COVID-19 tests administered so far through the testing site. The site remains open weekdays as supplies allow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Patients must have their orders from their healthcare provider faxed prior to 6 p.m. Wednesday to be admitted Thursday, according to a press release. Without a faxed order, the patient will not be admitted.
The testing site is an initiative led by a coalition of healthcare providers and the mayor’s office, staffed with doctors from local hospitals and clinics, with tests provided by the hospitals and clinics.
Physicians ordering tests have a phone number so they can confirm their patient’s order was received at the testing site and that their patient was tested.