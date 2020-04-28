Newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish climbed by another 16 on Tuesday, along with 6 new deaths.

The total of cases across Louisiana is now up to 27,268, according to a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health. That is an increase of 218 since Monday.

There have been 1,758 deaths statewide attributed to the virus, an increase of 61 over the last 24 hours. That death total was a spike at more than double the 27 new deaths reported by state health officials on Monday.

DEATHS BY DAY ACROSS LOUISIANA

PEAK: 129 on April 14

PAST 7 DAYS

April 21 : 77

: 77 April 22 : 68

: 68 April 23 : 67

: 67 April 24 : 61

: 61 April 25 : 43

: 43 April 26 : 26

: 26 April 27 : 27

: 27 April 28: 61

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday evening that the state's stay-at-home order would be extended through May 15 while identifying certain benchmarks that would be need to be seen for a safe re-opening.

There are an additional 53 presumed deaths from the virus, while 17,303 are reported to have had the virus and recovered.

There are 1,666 patients across Louisiana currently hospitalized on Tuesday, the LDH reports, a decrease of 17 from the 1,683 patients in Monday's update. Of those patients, 244 are on ventilators, a decrease of 18 from 262 on Monday.

Scroll below for a breakdown of statewide data and totals for East Baton Rouge.

STATEWIDE TOTALS

CASES REPORTED : 27,286 (up 218 from 27,068)

: 27,286 (up 218 from 27,068) DEATHS : 1,758 (up 61 from 1,697)

: 1,758 (up 61 from 1,697) PROBABLE DEATHS : 43 (no change from 43)

: 43 (no change from 43) PRESUMED RECOVERED : 17,303 (no change from 17,303)

: 17,303 (no change from 17,303) HOSPITALIZED : 1,666 (down 17 from 1,683)

: 1,666 (down 17 from 1,683) ON VENTILATORS : 244 (down 18 from 262)

: 244 (down 18 from 262) STATE LAB TESTS : 7,567 (up 51 from 7,516)

: 7,567 (up 51 from 7,516) COMMERCIAL TESTS: 143,541 (up 4,068 from 139,473)

EAST BATON ROUGE TOTALS

CASES : 1,787 (up 16 from 1,771)

: 1,787 (up 16 from 1,771) DEATHS : 146 (up 6 from 140)

: 146 (up 6 from 140) STATE LAB TESTS : 479 (up 4 from 475)

: 479 (up 4 from 475) COMMERCIAL TESTS: 7,994 (up 226 from 7,768)

