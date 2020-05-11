New funding of approximately $2.3 million has been provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand coronavirus testing at health centers in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area.
The funding for the centers is directed at those in the 6th Congressional District, which includes most of Baton Rouge and its suburbs and continues south to Houma.
In a statement Monday, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said the centers and the approximate amount funding to expand testing are:
• Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, $139,000.
• Capitol City Family Health Center, Baton Rouge, $319,000.
• HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two, Baton Rouge, $229,000.
• Innis Community Health Center, Innis, $230,000.
• Southeast Community Health Systems, Greensburg, $262,000.
• St. Gabriel Health Clinic, $162,000.
• Start Corporation, Houma, $227,000.
• Access Health Louisiana, Luling, $807,000.