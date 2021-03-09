The coronavirus vaccine is now available to people over 16 in Louisiana who have certain pre-existing health conditions, the state announced Tuesday.

More than 80 pharmacies in the greater Baton Rouge area have vaccines, according to a list from the Louisiana Department of Health. Several mass vaccination sites have also opened in the area following the approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

+3 Who's now eligible for coronavirus vaccines in Louisiana? Here's the list of health conditions Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include people 16 and up with certain health conditions.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. People can call their pharmacy to schedule an appointment.

Here is a list of pharmacy locations in the Baton Rouge area:

Ascension Parish

CareSouth Capitol City Family Health ‐Donaldsonville, 904 Catalpa Street, Donaldsonville (225) 264‐6800

CVS Pharmacy #5278, 20 W Tenth Street, Donaldsonville

Walgreens #09753, 1125 Marchand Drive, Donaldsonville

Walmart Pharmacy #485 ‐ Donaldsonville, 1351 Marchand Drive, Donaldsonville (225) 473‐1774

Dutchtown Pharmacy, 13011 Highway 73, Geismar, (225) 677‐5070

Walgreens #11196, 12506 Highway 73, Geismar

Ascension Parish Health Unit ‐ Gonzales, 1024 SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales (225) 644‐4582

Bertrand's Pharmacy. 2001 S Shirley Avenue. Gonzales (225) 644‐5641

Walmart Pharmacy #532 ‐ Gonzales, 308 N Airline Highway, Gonzales

Walgreens #13779, 39527 Highway 42, Prairieville

Walmart Pharmacy #4048 ‐ Prairieville, 40567 Highway 42, Prairieville

Walmart Pharmacy #5056 ‐ Prairieville, 17585 Airline Highway, Prairieville (225) 677‐7390

Walmart Pharmacy #5310 ‐ Praireville, 15047 Airline Highway, Prairieville

St. Amant Pharmacy, 12502 Highway 431, St. Amant (225) 644‐7288

East Baton Rouge Parish

Walmart Pharmacy #1102 ‐ Baker, 14507 Plank Road Baker, (225) 774‐2047

Albertsons/Savon #0709, 2950 College Drive, Baton Rouge

Albertsons/Savon #3713, 15232 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge

Albertsons/Savon #3747, 15128 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge

Albertsons/Savon #3750, 4857 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge General Medical Cent,er 8585 Picardy Avenue, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, 2013 Central Road, Baton Rouge (225) 774‐1120

Bocage Pharmacy Centre, 7150 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge (225) 364‐2847

CareSouth, Capitol City Family Health Baton Rouge #2, 3140 Florida Street, Baton Rouge (225) 650‐2000

Central Pharmacy, 9952 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge (225) 262‐6200

CVS Pharmacy #10318, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #16708, 6885 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #17177 2001, Millerville Road, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #4761, 3200 Highland Road, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #5318, 9006 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #5319, 5889 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #5343, 15255 George O'Neal Road #A, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #5615, 2520 Plank Road, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #6124, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge

CVS Pharmacy #8961, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit, 353 N 12th Street, Baton Rouge (225) 242‐4862

Hematology Oncology Clinic, 8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge (225) 767‐0822

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness O'Neal, 16777 Medical Center Drive, Baton Rouge 1‐844‐888‐2772

Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, 5000 Hennessy Boulevard, Baton Rouge (225) 765‐5500

RKM Primary Care ‐ Livingston, 455 East Airport, Baton Rouge

RxONE Med Plaza, 7777 Hennessy Boulevard, Baton Rouge (877) 612‐8653

Sam's Club Pharmacy #6527 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10444 N Mall Drive, Baton Rouge (225) 295‐0914

The Baton Rouge Clinic, 7373 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge (225) 246‐9240

Walgreens #02995, 3550 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Walgreens #03399, 7620 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge

Walgreens #06448, 4485 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

Walgreens #07836, 3671 Joor Road, Baton Rouge

Walmart Pharmacy #1206 ‐ Baton Rouge, 3132 College Drive, Baton (225) 952‐0776

Walmart Pharmacy #1266 ‐ Baton Rouge, 2171 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge (225) 751‐6364

Walmart Pharmacy #2132 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10606 N Mall Drive, Baton Rouge (225) 291‐4299

Walmart Pharmacy #3288 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10200 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge (225) 262‐1413

Walmart Pharmacy #4659 ‐ Baton Rouge, 5255 Highland Road, Baton Rouge (225) 766‐7778

Walmart Pharmacy #4683 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10550 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge (225) 412‐5498

Walmart Pharmacy #5327 ‐ Baton Rouge, 9830 Old Hammond

Highway, Baton Rouge (225) 248‐1771

Walmart Pharmacy #5328 ‐ Baton Rouge, 14241 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge (225) 752‐7949

Walmart Pharmacy #7233 ‐ Baton Rouge, 11825 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge (225) 923‐6038

Walmart Pharmacy #7262 ‐ Baton Rouge, 11550 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Walmart Pharmacy #839 ‐ Baton Rouge, 9350 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge (225) 927‐0114

Woman's Hospital Baton Rouge, 100 Woman's Way, Baton Rouge

Prescriptions to Geaux #2, 6251 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge (225) 364‐4337,(225) 361‐1392

Raynando L. Banks, MD, 3870 Convention Street, Baton Rouge (225) 387‐7858

CVS Pharmacy #1924, 20501 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary

Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street, Zachary (225) 658‐4000

Southeast Community Health ‐ Zachar,y 6351 Main Street, Zachary (225) 306‐2000

Walmart Pharmacy #428 ‐ Zachary, 5801 Main Street, Zachary (225) 654‐3087

Albertsons/Savon #1311, 7515 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

Albertsons/Savon #3792, 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Open Health Care Clinic ‐ North Boulevard, 3801 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge (225) 655‐6422

Livingston Parish

Albany Drugs, 19067 Florida Boulevard, Albany (225) 567‐7772

John's Pharmacy in Albany, 29148 S. Montpelier Avenue, Albany (225) 567‐1921

Bernard's Family Pharmacy, 34876 Highway 1019, Denham Springs (225) 667‐4286

James Drug Store, 257 Florida Boulevard, SE Denham Springs (225) 665‐5186

Walgreens #13080, 3081 S Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Walmart Pharmacy #4679 ‐ Denham Springs, 34025 LA Highway 16, Denham Springs (225) 271‐2314

Walmart Pharmacy #7241 ‐ Denham Springs, 25820 Highway 16, Denham Springs

Walmart Pharmacy #935 ‐ Denham Springs, 904 S Range Ave, Denham Springs

Livingston Parish Health Unit, 20399 Government Boulevard, Livingston (225) 686‐7017

Chris' Pharmacy and Gifts, 18525 Highway 22, Maurepas (225) 267‐4340

Chris' Pharmacy & Gifts of Port Vincent, 18590 Highway 16, Port Vincent (225) 698‐6888

Hometown Pharmacy, 27118 Highway 42, Springfield (225) 363‐7390

Walgreens #11762 ,10200 Florida Boulevard, Walker

Walmart Pharmacy #2822 ‐ Walker, 28270 Walker Road, S Walker (225) 667‐6398

Sam's Club Pharmacy #4837 ‐ Denham Springs, 201 Bass Pro Boulevard, Denham Springs