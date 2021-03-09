The coronavirus vaccine is now available to people over 16 in Louisiana who have certain pre-existing health conditions, the state announced Tuesday.
More than 80 pharmacies in the greater Baton Rouge area have vaccines, according to a list from the Louisiana Department of Health. Several mass vaccination sites have also opened in the area following the approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. People can call their pharmacy to schedule an appointment.
Here is a list of pharmacy locations in the Baton Rouge area:
Ascension Parish
CareSouth Capitol City Family Health ‐Donaldsonville, 904 Catalpa Street, Donaldsonville (225) 264‐6800
CVS Pharmacy #5278, 20 W Tenth Street, Donaldsonville
Walgreens #09753, 1125 Marchand Drive, Donaldsonville
Walmart Pharmacy #485 ‐ Donaldsonville, 1351 Marchand Drive, Donaldsonville (225) 473‐1774
Dutchtown Pharmacy, 13011 Highway 73, Geismar, (225) 677‐5070
Walgreens #11196, 12506 Highway 73, Geismar
Ascension Parish Health Unit ‐ Gonzales, 1024 SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales (225) 644‐4582
Bertrand's Pharmacy. 2001 S Shirley Avenue. Gonzales (225) 644‐5641
Walmart Pharmacy #532 ‐ Gonzales, 308 N Airline Highway, Gonzales
Walgreens #13779, 39527 Highway 42, Prairieville
Walmart Pharmacy #4048 ‐ Prairieville, 40567 Highway 42, Prairieville
Walmart Pharmacy #5056 ‐ Prairieville, 17585 Airline Highway, Prairieville (225) 677‐7390
Walmart Pharmacy #5310 ‐ Praireville, 15047 Airline Highway, Prairieville
St. Amant Pharmacy, 12502 Highway 431, St. Amant (225) 644‐7288
East Baton Rouge Parish
Walmart Pharmacy #1102 ‐ Baker, 14507 Plank Road Baker, (225) 774‐2047
Albertsons/Savon #0709, 2950 College Drive, Baton Rouge
Albertsons/Savon #3713, 15232 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge
Albertsons/Savon #3747, 15128 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
Albertsons/Savon #3750, 4857 Government Street, Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge General Medical Cent,er 8585 Picardy Avenue, Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, 2013 Central Road, Baton Rouge (225) 774‐1120
Bocage Pharmacy Centre, 7150 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge (225) 364‐2847
CareSouth, Capitol City Family Health Baton Rouge #2, 3140 Florida Street, Baton Rouge (225) 650‐2000
Central Pharmacy, 9952 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge (225) 262‐6200
CVS Pharmacy #10318, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #16708, 6885 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #17177 2001, Millerville Road, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #4761, 3200 Highland Road, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #5318, 9006 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #5319, 5889 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #5343, 15255 George O'Neal Road #A, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #5615, 2520 Plank Road, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #6124, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge
CVS Pharmacy #8961, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit, 353 N 12th Street, Baton Rouge (225) 242‐4862
Hematology Oncology Clinic, 8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge (225) 767‐0822
Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness O'Neal, 16777 Medical Center Drive, Baton Rouge 1‐844‐888‐2772
Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, 5000 Hennessy Boulevard, Baton Rouge (225) 765‐5500
RKM Primary Care ‐ Livingston, 455 East Airport, Baton Rouge
RxONE Med Plaza, 7777 Hennessy Boulevard, Baton Rouge (877) 612‐8653
Sam's Club Pharmacy #6527 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10444 N Mall Drive, Baton Rouge (225) 295‐0914
The Baton Rouge Clinic, 7373 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge (225) 246‐9240
Walgreens #02995, 3550 Government Street, Baton Rouge
Walgreens #03399, 7620 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Walgreens #06448, 4485 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Walgreens #07836, 3671 Joor Road, Baton Rouge
Walmart Pharmacy #1206 ‐ Baton Rouge, 3132 College Drive, Baton (225) 952‐0776
Walmart Pharmacy #1266 ‐ Baton Rouge, 2171 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge (225) 751‐6364
Walmart Pharmacy #2132 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10606 N Mall Drive, Baton Rouge (225) 291‐4299
Walmart Pharmacy #3288 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10200 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge (225) 262‐1413
Walmart Pharmacy #4659 ‐ Baton Rouge, 5255 Highland Road, Baton Rouge (225) 766‐7778
Walmart Pharmacy #4683 ‐ Baton Rouge, 10550 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge (225) 412‐5498
Walmart Pharmacy #5327 ‐ Baton Rouge, 9830 Old Hammond
Highway, Baton Rouge (225) 248‐1771
Walmart Pharmacy #5328 ‐ Baton Rouge, 14241 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge (225) 752‐7949
Walmart Pharmacy #7233 ‐ Baton Rouge, 11825 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge (225) 923‐6038
Walmart Pharmacy #7262 ‐ Baton Rouge, 11550 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge
Walmart Pharmacy #839 ‐ Baton Rouge, 9350 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge (225) 927‐0114
Woman's Hospital Baton Rouge, 100 Woman's Way, Baton Rouge
Prescriptions to Geaux #2, 6251 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge (225) 364‐4337,(225) 361‐1392
Raynando L. Banks, MD, 3870 Convention Street, Baton Rouge (225) 387‐7858
CVS Pharmacy #1924, 20501 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary
Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street, Zachary (225) 658‐4000
Southeast Community Health ‐ Zachar,y 6351 Main Street, Zachary (225) 306‐2000
Walmart Pharmacy #428 ‐ Zachary, 5801 Main Street, Zachary (225) 654‐3087
Albertsons/Savon #1311, 7515 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Albertsons/Savon #3792, 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
Open Health Care Clinic ‐ North Boulevard, 3801 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge (225) 655‐6422
Livingston Parish
Albany Drugs, 19067 Florida Boulevard, Albany (225) 567‐7772
John's Pharmacy in Albany, 29148 S. Montpelier Avenue, Albany (225) 567‐1921
Bernard's Family Pharmacy, 34876 Highway 1019, Denham Springs (225) 667‐4286
James Drug Store, 257 Florida Boulevard, SE Denham Springs (225) 665‐5186
Walgreens #13080, 3081 S Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Walmart Pharmacy #4679 ‐ Denham Springs, 34025 LA Highway 16, Denham Springs (225) 271‐2314
Walmart Pharmacy #7241 ‐ Denham Springs, 25820 Highway 16, Denham Springs
Walmart Pharmacy #935 ‐ Denham Springs, 904 S Range Ave, Denham Springs
Livingston Parish Health Unit, 20399 Government Boulevard, Livingston (225) 686‐7017
Chris' Pharmacy and Gifts, 18525 Highway 22, Maurepas (225) 267‐4340
Chris' Pharmacy & Gifts of Port Vincent, 18590 Highway 16, Port Vincent (225) 698‐6888
Hometown Pharmacy, 27118 Highway 42, Springfield (225) 363‐7390
Walgreens #11762 ,10200 Florida Boulevard, Walker
Walmart Pharmacy #2822 ‐ Walker, 28270 Walker Road, S Walker (225) 667‐6398
Sam's Club Pharmacy #4837 ‐ Denham Springs, 201 Bass Pro Boulevard, Denham Springs