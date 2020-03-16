The Louisiana Supreme Court delayed all civil and criminal jury trials Monday and many other kinds of civil proceedings across the state for at least two weeks in reaction to the novel coronavirus.
The order applies to all jury trials, all non-jury civil trials, and most civil hearings and court appearances scheduled anywhere in Louisiana between Monday and March 27. Criminal jury trials that were in progress Friday can continue.
The order says jury trials that are delayed can be reset by local courts no earlier than March 30.
The new order comes as the state's prosecutors were preparing a letter asking for the high court or Gov. John Bel Edwards to suspend a variety of legal deadlines that apply to criminal cases while the court docket slows down to limit the virus's spread, Baton Rouge's top prosecutor said.
As of Monday morning, testing found 114 people infected with the virus in Louisiana, primarily in the New Orleans area. Two have died. The per-capita total in Louisiana and the growth of new cases, when compared with other states in the nation, have begun to alarm state health officials.
Edwards has already closed public schools and ordered on Friday an end to public events with 250 people or more. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested a limit of 50 or fewer.
In a statement, Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson said the Supreme Court, with its order on Monday, was trying not only to protect public health and safety but also to maintain access to the courts.
"To that end, we have issued this Order to allow access to the courts while balancing the need to be proactive in protecting those who work in and come in contact with those in the court system to help lessen the potential impact and spread of the coronavirus."
Late last week, public defenders in Baton Rouge had announced they were planning to file motions this week to have their pretrial defendants released who were being being held on minor and nonviolent charges and to file bail reduction requests for most other defendants.
The high court's order doesn't suspend initial criminal appearances for adults and children, arraignments for those in jail, and bail hearings but says they "shall be conducted with the use of telephone and video conferencing whenever possible."
Richard Pittman, deputy public defender for the Louisiana Public Defender Board, said the Supreme Court order won't inhibit defense attorneys' ability to try to get their clients out of jail, saying several public defender offices around the state have made similar moves to have defendants released.
Lowering populations in the parishes' jails as much as possible was critical to protect not only inmates from the virus's spread but also jail staff and their families, he said.
Pittman added that the Supreme Court's order was an understandable action to protect public health, but he predicted the court slowdown would harm the budgets of public defender's offices across the state.
They are near the tail end of the fiscal year when money typically gets short anyway, but court fees and fines are the defenders' primary revenue source.
"Look, we all know we have to do social distancing. We all know that busy court dockets are not social distancing, but we do also know that this is going to be a major problem for public defenders," Pittman said.
The letter from the state's prosecutors had been expected to ask Edwards, the high court or both to declare that the virus constitutes a "force majeure" — legal jargon that equates to an "act of God" — that requires the interruption of legal deadlines, Moore said.
Moore said the state District Attorney's Association had been working on a draft of the request letter with Edwards' office and the Supreme Court.
The new Supreme Court order says that the statewide continuance won't count toward speedy trial calculations, which are designed to ensure defendants awaiting trial in jail don't languish behind bars.
"The continuances occasioned by this order serve the ends of justice and outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial," a summary of the order says.
Moore said the letter will still be sent, possibly Monday evening, but he said prosecutors were satisfied with the court's order and appears to cover the areas for which the District Attorney's association had concerns.
Prosecutors had wanted deadlines suspended temporarily that set the pace of actions by the state to charge and bring defendants to trial or some other resolution of a criminal case.
For example, defendants who are in jail must be charged within 60 days of their arrest in Louisiana, except for first- and second-degree murder, aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping counts. Prosecutors have 120 days from arrest to file those charges.
Even before the Supreme Court order Monday, the 19th and 23rd Judicial District courts in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, as well as other local courts in East Baton Rouge and Ascension, had already suspended routine court proceedings starting Monday for at least for the next few weeks.
Bail procedures weren't expected to be halted, however, in the various criminal courts in those parishes, but officials said they did not expect to call the grand jury, an important method of charging defendants who have recently been arrested.
Judge Jason Verdigets, senior judge in the 23rd JDC, said the judges and other officials in his district were still working out how to handle the court docket but said bail proceedings would likely happen through a video link system already available to defendants in the jails in his district.
The Supreme Court order, in fact, urges judges and court clerks to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible through the use of technology, such as by email and electronic filing.
The sweeping Supreme Court continuance doesn't apply to a variety child, mental health and public health proceedings, such as child protective orders and emergency hearings aimed at protecting the public.