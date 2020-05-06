It took 13 days of 28-year-old Corderiol Young battling a bleak prognosis of coronavirus in the ICU of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, but this week, he got to go home.

Over the hospital intercom, a "Code Rocky" was announced, and OLOL staff lined up to cheer on Young in a sendoff ceremony that has since become the custom to celebrate COVID-19 survivors, according to a report from WAFB.

The television news station said Young turned the corner to find his parents, James and Diana Young, waiting to take him home. Those 13 days had been the longest he had spent without his parents, but his time spent in the ICU was also met with several health complications.

"When Corderiol came in, his respiratory failure rapidly progressed," Kristina Mann, a critical care certified physician assistant, told WAFB.

Corderiol arrived at OLOL on April 23. He eventually required oxygen through a mask and spent more than a week on a ventilator, the station reported.

Doctors tried proning to help open up Corderiol's lungs by flipping him onto his stomach, and he became the second OLOL patient to receive a plasma transfusion from a recovered coronavirus patient.

Then, just like that, he survived COVID-19. OLOL staff told WAFB his recovery was astounding.

"We don't get to see people discharged from the ICU very often," Mann said to the station. "Usually, we see them get better just enough to be able to go to another part of the hospital, so to be able to see somebody who is fully recovered and go home with their family, it's good for morale. It's good for us."

On their way back to Bayou Goula, the Young family told WAFB they plan to spend their time together safely at home.

