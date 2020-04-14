School districts in the Baton Rouge region are activating plans to continue providing education for five more weeks while students are isolated at home due to the new coronavirus. Those plans range from targeted help for graduating seniors to distributing thousands of laptop computers.

Those moves came the day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that schools will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

East Baton Rouge Parish is making the most dramatic shift.

Superintendent Warren Drake said that after a month of keeping its more than 30,000 laptops locked up, he’s going to start sending them home for students for the rest of the school year, which ends May 21.

East Baton Rouge began buying laptops for every student in grades five to 12 in 2016, but had resisted proposals to let students take them home, fearing the devices would be damaged, lost or used inappropriately.

In an email Tuesday, Drake noted school system administrators said now is the time to be bold.

“I am going to ask you to keep the learning opportunities going for your children and think out of the box when doing so,” Drake wrote.

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system, like many in Louisiana, has offered optional work, or “enrichment,” via a mix of online materials, daily lessons, print packets and links to educational websites.

Many details of the home delivery of the laptops, almost all of them Chromebooks, are still being determined. The district is currently on spring break and remote learning won’t restart until Monday.

Drake said he’s had an internal committee at work on this for about two weeks and he hopes to be able to start sending computers home soon after spring break.

Other Baton Rouge-area districts are stopping short of home delivery of school laptops.

Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy said their district will continue with a “blended model of remote learning,” a mix of paper and digital tools, through the end of the school year.

Murphy said an administrative team is working through other issues, including how to handle “senior graduations, pupil progression and options for summer instruction.”

The West Baton Rouge Parish school system is one of the handful of districts that has already settled on how it will determine student grades this school year. The new policy, announced last week, relies largely on the work students completed by March 13, the last day of face-to-face instruction.

“I think we have a decent idea where our students are,” said Superintendent Wes Watts.

In the lower grades, students who are on the edge of passing will be judged on a case-by-case basis as to whether they can advance to the next grade. High school students who are failing will get a chance to pass a special proficiency exam to earn course credit. Also, students who wants to improve their grades can do so through online work or a special “capstone” project they arrange with their teacher.

Watts said the district is not planning to send home all of its laptops, but it is sending them to individual students who most need them, and in some cases, hotspots. Helping graduating seniors is a top priority.

“This is the end for them,” Watts said. “So that was our focus.”

Watts said he is holding off doing more is because the filters that block students from going to inappropriate websites are not installed on these devices; the content filtering has previously been handled at the school level. Watts said his technology department is installing filters onto each laptop it's sending home.

Ascension Parish has long had take-home laptops for most students. It also sent home more devices for children in lower grades. After March 13, the district quickly shifted to daily at-home learning and is sticking with that plan.

Superintendent David Alexander said his staff is still working on how it will conduct traditional end-of-the-year celebrations such as high school graduation in “a meaningful way that is safe for all.”

“We do not have all of the answers for you yet, but please know that we are actively exploring ways in which to honor students for the work they have done this year,” Alexander said.