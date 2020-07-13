The Tiger Marching Band will not make road trips with the LSU football team this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school confirmed Monday.
The decision not to travel was made collectively by the LSU Department of Bands and the Athletic Department, said Kelvin Jones, Tiger Marching Band director.
Five road games are scheduled: a nonconference contest against Rice at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sept. 19, and Southeastern Conference games at Florida on Oct. 10, Arkansas on Oct. 17, Auburn on Nov. 21 and Texas A&M on Nov. 28.
The band members have been informed, Jones said.
"Everybody understands this is a unique year, a unique time," Jones said.