The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's office said Wednesday that the deaths of five people from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus in recent days pushed the disease's death toll above 150.
Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said one of the victims counted had died today, three died Tuesday and one of them died at a nursing home Sunday, April 19, but the death was not reported to the coroner's office at the time.
The recent deaths included men aged 69, 78 and 88, and women aged 70 and 92. Clark said all had underlying illnesses that contributed to their deaths.
Since the pandemic struck locally in March, the coronavirus has been blamed for the deaths of 151 East Baton Rouge residents, plus two Mississippi residents who died in Baton Rouge hospitals.