LSU has braced for a gradual re-opening of its campus activities in Baton Rouge starting May 18, which will only include "critical personnel" in a "very limited capacity," according to a plan released by the university Thursday.
The plan, titled Phase 1, is set to follow all state and regional guidelines in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and it aims to return school employees to work "slowly and safely," prepare the university's buildings and "develop plans for occupancy," the two-page document said.
Classes will still remain online.
The Middleton Library, the Veterinary Medicine and Law libraries, teaching labs, the UREC and the student union and bookstore will remain closed to users.
All on-campus camps and events are cancelled through the summer, the document said.
The first phase of a return to campus will come almost two months after LSU first shut down on-campus activity on March 13.
"As we begin planning our return, it's important to remember that we still have a long way to go in our fight against COVID-19," LSU Executive Vice President and CFO Dan Layzell said in a letter to faculty and staff. "This battle is not over, even though things are beginning to trend in a positive direction."
Layzell's letter says Phase 1 will begin at LSU "assuming there are no setbacks" and that Gov. John Bel Edwards modifies his stay-at-home order on May 11 "as anticipated."
LSU's leadership staff planned out its initial steps along with the Emergency Operations Center, Layzell said, and he noted that EOC officials will send specific instructions to the school's deans and department heads on how to determine which specific people can begin coming back to campus.
According to LSU's Phase 1 document, the employees who return to campus must maintain physical distancing and hygiene practices: washing hands; using hand sanitizer; avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; wearing face coverings when within six feet of others; increasing the frequency of cleaning.
Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19, the document says, must stay home, notify the EOC of their exposure and be cleared before they are able to return to campus.
LSU's phased return to campus activity will be "deliberate and thoughtful," Layzell wrote, echoing the the words interim LSU president Tom Galligan used in a similar letter Tuesday, when he first announced the school's hopes to return to campus.
Edwards extended Louisiana's coronavirus stay-at-home order until May 15, and Galligan wrote that a full return to campus activities could take "weeks or even months" in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
"We must continue to follow the Governor’s orders and remember that Louisiana is one of the states that COVID-19 has hit the hardest," Galligan wrote. "What we’ve been doing has made a difference; I believe we have slowed the spread of this dangerous virus and helped to keep each other safe by staying home. Now let’s see this effort through and take heart that we are quite possibly turning the corner."
This story will be updated.